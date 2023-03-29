Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aa1 ENH to Portland Public Schools 1J, OR's GOULT; outlook stable

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying rating to Multnomah County School District No. 1J (Portland Public Schools), OR's General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023 in the expected amount of $420 million. Moody's has also assigned a Aa1 enhanced rating to the Series 2023 bonds based on the bonds' qualification to the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program (OSBG). Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating as well as Aa2 underlying ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and full faith and credit obligations. Following the sale, the district will have approximately $1.4 billion in GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook for the underlying ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating incorporates the district's strong Portland metro service area featuring a vibrant and growing economic base and healthy resident socioeconomic indicators. The rating also reflects the district's financial reserve position, which is satisfactory but notably narrow for the rating level, and which we expect will remain healthy despite being challenged by declining enrollment. Narrower financial reserves are somewhat mitigated by the district's strong local support for education as evidenced by strong passage rates for supplemental levies and bond authorizations. The rating also considers the district's moderate leverage that is expected to increase given the district's large capital plan and outstanding bond authorization.

The district's GOULT bond rating is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aa1 enhanced rating of the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program reflects the State of Oregon's (Aa1 stable) full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power which is pledged to guarantee qualified bond debt service for school districts when due. Key aspects of the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program include third party notification of any unpaid debt service and favorable state oversight.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the district's financial position will remain satisfactory given prudent management and increasing property taxes and per pupil state funding, which will help to offset the impact of continued enrollment decline. The outlook also reflects the expectation that the Portland metro economy remains strong and leverage remains manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained increase in financial reserves (underlying)

- Trend of growing enrollment (underlying)

- Material reduction in long-term liabilities and fixed costs (underlying)

- Rating upgrade of the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating deficits that erode reserves (underlying)

- Significant increases in leverage (underlying)

- Increasing pace of enrollment decline (underlying)

- Rating downgrade of the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are backed by the district's full faith and credit and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bond holders.

The state pledges its full faith and credit and taxing power under the Oregon School Bond Guaranty Program to guarantee debt service when due for qualified school district's GOULT bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance capital costs on projects including modernizations and rebuilds, health and safety upgrades and educational and accessibility improvements across the district.

PROFILE

The district spans 152 square miles and covers the vast majority of Portland and portions of the neighboring suburbs of Lake Oswego (Aaa stable), Milwaukie (Aa2) and unincorporated areas of Multnomah (Aaa stable), Washington (Aaa) and Clackamas (Aaa stable) Counties. The district operates 86 schools and serves approximately 44,000 students.

