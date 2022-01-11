Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aa1 ENH to Spartanburg CSD 5, SC's GO bonds, affirms outstanding ratings and assigns a stable outlook

New York, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aa1 enhanced ratings to Spartanburg County School District 5, South Carolina's $100 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the district's Aa2 issuer rating, Aa2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bond rating, and Aa3 special obligation bond rating. Moody's has also assigned a stable outlook to the district's underlying ratings. Following the issuance, the district is estimated to have $113 million of GOULT debt and $4.3 million of special obligation debt outstanding. The issuer rating represents the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's favorable position within the growing Spartanburg metropolitan area, strong financial management, track record of surplus operations, and maintenance of healthy reserves. These notable strengths help mitigate the district's above average long-term liabilities ratio, which will grow significantly in the coming years as the district issues voter-authorized bonds to finance a robust capital plan.

The Aa2 GOULT rating is the same as the issuer rating because the district has irrevocably pledged its full faith, credit, taxing power and resources for the repayment of the bonds.

The Aa1 enhanced rating on the district's GOULT bonds is based on the additional security provided by the South Carolina School District Credit Enhancement Program (SCSDCEP). As the SCSDCEP is a state-backed program, the enhanced rating is notched from the State of South Carolina's Aaa rating.

The Aa3 rating on the special obligation bonds is notched once from the district's issuer rating to incorporate the risk of annual non-appropriation. This risk is partially mitigated by the more essential nature of the pledged assets, which includes various equipment (such as HVAC equipment, lighting, and food service equipment, among others) located in school buildings.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the district's long-term underlying ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the district's financial strength, steady enrollment growth, and prudent management will mitigate anticipated increases in leverage and yield an overall credit profile that is consistent with the current rating category.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation of long-term liabilities ratio

- Significant and sustained improvement in fund balance and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increases in long-term liabilities ratio beyond that expected due to the planned referendum borrowing

- Deterioration of fund balance and/or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's general obligation bonds are backed by its full faith, credit, resources and taxing power, which have been irrevocably pledged. The bonds benefit from a dedicated property tax that is unlimited by rate or amount. Additional security is derived from a lockbox structure where Spartanburg County performs property tax assessments, collects the district's debt service levy, holds sinking funds and makes debt service payments to the trustee.

The general obligation bonds are also enhanced by the SCSDCEP, which enhances timely debt service payment through county and state government coordination and is backed by a sizeable annual state appropriation under the state's Education Finance Act (EFA). The county treasurer is responsible for notifying the state treasurer in the event of an insufficiency in the district's debt service fund to trigger the state's intercept of EFA funds under the SCSDCEP.

The special obligation bonds are secured by the district's annual installment payments subject to an Acquisition Agreement and its right to not appropriate, and by recourse to essential district assets in the event of non-appropriation.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds are the first of several planned issuances that were authorized by voters in November of 2021. The total bonding authority is $295 million and will finance a robust capital plan that includes the acquisition of land, construction of new elementary and middle schools; renovation and/or expansion of multiple elementary, middle and high schools; and various other improvements to existing school facilities.

PROFILE

Spartanburg CSD 5 is located in the western portion of Spartanburg County (Aa1 stable) in upstate South Carolina (Aaa stable). The district currently operates one high school, one freshman academy, two middle schools, two intermediate schools, and six elementary schools. Enrollment within the district has been generally growing by 2% to 3% annually.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Francis Mamo

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Helen Cregger

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_WEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

