Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aa2 ENH ratings to Adams & Weld Counties S.D. 27J (Brighton), CO's GOULT bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings to Adams & Weld Counties School District 27J (Brighton), CO's $263 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's has affirmed the district's Aa3 issuer rating and Aa2 rating on previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating represents the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The Aa2 enhanced rating is based upon the Colorado School District Enhancement Program. Post sale, the district will have $571.5 million in GOULT debt outstanding. A stable outlook for the underlying rating has been assigned.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's strong economy with solid resident income, high full value per capital, as well as ongoing student enrollment growth. The rating also considers the district's healthy financial reserve levels despite a recent draw in order to get closer to target balances. The rating also reflects the district's very high long-term liabilities and fixed costs, which will remain elevated given plans for additional debt as well as their participation in the state's underfunded cost sharing pension plan. Although unfunded pension liabilities will remain high, they are expected to decrease significantly in the next fiscal year as the state has resumed supplemental payments on-behalf of school districts.

The district's GOULT debt is rated Aa2, one notch above the issuer rating, reflecting Colorado's (Aa1 stable) school district general obligation bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

The Aa2 enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Colorado School District Enhancement Program and primarily reflects the state's liquidity, the program's strong oversight, and guarantee of timely payment by the state in the event of a shortfall.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for the underlying rating reflects our expectation that the district will continue to conservatively manage financial operations and maintain healthy reserve levels. The stable outlook further reflects the expectation that the district's economy will continue to grow, which in turn will keep the high long-term liabilities and fixed costs affordable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant moderation of long-term liabilities and fixed costs

- Upgrade of the state's rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Lower than expected or reduced enrollment, tax base, or operating revenue growth that reduces affordability of debt and/or pension load

- Erosion of operating reserves- Downgrade of the state's rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT debt, including the Series 2022 bonds, are payable from an annual ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the district without legal limitation as to rate or amount.

General obligation debt in Colorado is secured by state statute, and property taxes dedicated to GO bonds are directly remitted by the counties to the trustee. The district's GOULT bonds are further payable from the state's commitment to cover debt service shortfalls pursuant to the Colorado School District Enhancement Program codified in Colorado statutes Title 22, Article 41, Section 110 (22-41-110).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance the costs of acquiring, constructing, equipping, improving, repairing and making additions to school buildings, equipping or furnishing school buildings, improving school grounds, or acquiring, constructing or improving any capital asset for District purposes; and pay the costs of issuing the Bonds.

PROFILE

The district is located primarily in Adams County (Aa1) with a small portion in Weld County, just northeast of Denver (Aaa stable). The district's boundaries encompass 212.4 square miles and serving the City of Brighton and also serves segments of the cities of Thornton and Commerce City, in addition to the surrounding unincorporated and generally rural areas. The District is fully accredited by the Colorado Department of Education and provides K-12 public education services over 15,000 students in its traditional schools.

