Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aa2 ENH to Poudre School District R-1's CO GOULT, Series 2020 bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying rating to the Poudre School District R-1, CO's $41.8 million Taxable General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. At the same time, we have assigned a Aa2 enhanced rating to the sale. Moody's maintains a Aa2 underlying rating on the district's outstanding debt, which will total $485.7 million post-sale. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating reflects the district's large and growing tax base anchored by Colorado State University, solid wealth levels, and improving fund balance and liquidity. The rating also considers the district's manageable debt profile and elevated pension burden with weak annual funding levels associated with the state-wide cost-sharing plan.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Poudre School District R-1, CO, given active management and healthy liquidity levels. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Poudre School District R-1, CO, changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aa2 enhanced rating assignment is based upon the Colorado School District Enhancement Program and primarily reflects the state's liquidity, the program's strong program oversight, and guarantee of timely payment by the state in the event of a shortfall.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation the district's economy will remain stable and that reserves will remain healthy given conservative management and budgetary practices. The stable outlook also reflects that recent pension reform at the state level will benefit participating school districts over the long term, but elevated unfunded liabilities and ongoing annual contribution gaps will persist for the foreseeable future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in pension metrics

- Substantial growth in reserve and liquidity levels

- Upgrade of the state's issuer rating (enhanced only)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating deficits that reduces reserves and financial flexibility

- Sustained losses in full value or resident wealth

- Continued growth in pension burden and significant underfunding of annual obligations

- Downgrade of the state's issuer rating (enhanced only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds constitute general obligations of the district. All of the taxable property in the district is subject to the levy of an ad valorem tax to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds without limitation as to rate and in an amount sufficient to pay the bonds when due. General obligation debt is secured by state statute and property taxes dedicated to GO bonds are directly remitted by the County to the trustee.

The bonds are further secured by the state's commitment to pay debt service, if necessary, pursuant to the Colorado School District Enhancement Program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding debt to achieve debt service savings without extension of maturity.

PROFILE

Poudre School District R-1, CO is located in Larimer County (Aaa stable) and largely serves the City of Fort Collins (Aaa stable), as well as surrounding mountain communities. The district's K-12 enrollment as of the fiscal 2020 school year was 29,912. The district is anchored by the flagship campus of the Colorado State University System (Aa3 stable), though also includes employment opportunities in high-tech and healthcare.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

