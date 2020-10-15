Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to Aldine ISD's, TX ser. 2020 GO refunding bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Aldine Independent School District, TX's $70.5 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. The Aaa enhanced rating is based on a guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF). We have maintained the Aa2 underlying rating on the district's previously rated general obligation debt. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 rating reflects the district's large tax base located in the Houston metropolitan area, a stabilized and healthy financial profile, and a manageable fixed cost burden. Additionally, the rating incorporates the district's below average resident income levels, elevated debt burden, and moderate pension burden.
The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa stable.
The coronavirus is not a key rating consideration given the stable nature of the district's main revenue sources; property taxes and state aid. The situation surrounding coronavirus continues to evolve and impact on property values and state funding will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will continue to exhibit sound financial management governed by conservative fiscal practices.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Material and sustained growth in reserves
- Significant reduction in the debt burden
- Not applicable (enhanced)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Operational imbalance resulting in erosion of reserves
- Significant growth in the debt burden
- Contraction in tax base
- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are payable from the proceeds of a continuing direct annual ad valorem tax levied upon all taxable property within the district, unlimited as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the sale of the series 2020 bonds will be used to refund a portion of the district's previously issued series 2010A, 2010B, and 2013 bonds for a net present value savings.
PROFILE
Aldine Independent School District is located 15 miles north of downtown Houston (Aa3/STA) and covers 111 square miles of north Harris County (Aaa/STA), encompassing Bush Intercontinental Airport. The district is home to 82 instructional facilities with a student population of approximately 63,444. The district is the 9th largest school district in the State of Texas (Aaa/STA).
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
