Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to Alief ISD, TX's GO bonds; stable outlook

New York, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying and Aaa enhanced rating to Alief Independent School District, TX's $46.2 million Unlimited Tax School Building and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating and the Aa2 underlying rating on its outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Including the current offering, the district has about $332.4 million of GOULT debt outstanding. The enhanced rating on the Series 2022 bonds is based on a guarantee from the Texas Permanent School Fund.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects a large economy located within the Houston (Aa3 stable) metropolitan area. Enrollment has been declining due to competition from charter schools in the area and, more recently, the ongoing pandemic. Reserves are healthy despite some near-term operating deficits driven by pandemic-related expenditure pressures, but the district expects to fill the budget gaps with federal aid and maintain balanced operations. Leverage is manageable and will remain so given the district's fast principal amortization and continued state support of pension liabilities.

The Aa2 assigned to the district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is the same as the district's issuer rating and is based on its unlimited property tax pledge dedicated to pay debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the

structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSFif necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that operations will be balanced the next several years given prudent management practices, despite the expectation of flat to declining enrollment trends.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved enrollment trend

- Increase in available reserves and liquidity- Strengthened adjusted resident income and full value per capita- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained weakening of enrollment trend

- Material decline in fund balance or cash- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. All of the district's GOULT bonds are further payable from the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Roughly $31 million of the current offering will be used to improve existing school buildings and purchase new school buses. The remainder will refund a portion of the district's Series 2013 bonds for interest cost savings and no extension of final maturity.

PROFILE

Alief Independent School District is located in Harris County (Aaa stable) in southeast Texas (Aaa stable), within the western Houston metro area. In 2021, the district's enrollment was 41,700.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

