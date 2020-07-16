Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to Alief ISD, TX's Series 2020; stable outlook

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying and Aaa enhanced rating to Alief Independent School District, TX's $60.4 million Unlimited Tax School Building and Refunding Bonds, Series 2020. The Aaa enhanced rating is based on a guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF). We maintain an Aa2 underlying rating on the district's $243.9 million of outstanding general obligation debt. The outlook on the underlying rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating reflects the district's large and growing tax base that is located within the economically important Houston (Aa3 stable) metropolitan area, though resident income indices are well below the national average. Enrollment has also been declining due to competition from charter schools in the area. Available fund balance and liquidity are healthy. Debt relative to the tax base is high relative to national peers though in line with similar districts within Texas. The pension liability associated with the Texas Teacher's Retirement System is manageable.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa stable.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Alief ISD is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The district transitioned to remote learning with minimal financial impact expected. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of Alief ISD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that finances relative to revenues will remain stable over the next several years and that the local economy, supported by the City of Houston, will continue growing over the long run despite temporary disruption related to coronavirus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Improved resident income and wealth levels

- Significant increase in available reserves and liquidity

- Not applicable for enhanced rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Materially higher debt burden

- Significant fund balance declines

- Large tax base decline

- Downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund program (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be primarily used to construct Pre-K facilities.

PROFILE

Alief Independent School District is located in Harris County (Aaa stable), roughly 15 miles southwest of downtown Houston and includes a portion of Westchase, a master planned community consisting of residential, retail and commercial office buildings. The district serves a large population of more than 285,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

