Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to Boerne ISD, TX's GOULT bonds

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying rating and a Aaa enhanced rating to Boerne Independent School District, TX's $90.7 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020. The enhanced rating is based on a guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund. Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the district's large, growing tax base in proximity to San Antonio (Aaa stable), solid operating history evidenced by healthy and stable financial reserves, and strong wealth and income indices. The rating also incorporates the district's elevated debt burden, slow principal amortization, and no plans for additional issuance and manageable pension liabilities.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa with a stable outlook.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Boerne ISD given its healthy financial reserves.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial tax base growth

- Trend of surplus operations resulting in materially bolstered financial reserves

- Moderation of the debt burden

- Not applicable (enhanced rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Contraction of the tax base

- Trend of deficit operations resulting in deterioration of financial reserves

- Increased debt burden

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable as to principal and interest from ad valorem taxes levied annually against all taxable property within the district, without legal limitation as to rate or amount.

The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund a portion of the district's currently outstanding GOULT bonds to achieve interest cost savings with no extension of the final maturity of the refunded bonds.

PROFILE

Boerne ISD is in Kendall County in south central Texas (Aaa stable), approximately 30 miles northwest of San Antonio. The district serves an affluent, primarily residential area with an estimated population of 45,300 residents in 2018. Student enrollment as of 2020 is 9,600.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

