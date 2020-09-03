Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to Keller ISD, TX's Series 2020A GOULT refunding bonds; outlook is stable

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying rating and a Aaa enhanced rating to Keller Independent School District, TX's $85.76 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020A. Moody's maintains the Aa2 underlying rating on the district's previously issued unlimited tax bonds. The Aaa enhanced rating is based on a guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating reflects the district's large tax base which is experiencing a slowdown in growth, above average resident incomes, stable financial operations and strong reserves. The Aa2 rating also considers the district's substantial debt burden, which is high relative to similarly rated peers and manageable pension liability.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa stable.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action but could affect the district in the current fiscal year, which began July 1, due to coronavirus related expenses including cleaning and personal protective equipment. The district depends on state aid for approximately 23.1% of its operating revenue. We do not expect that the State of Texas (Aaa stable) will reduce state aid to school districts in 2021. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Keller ISD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district's financial position will stabilize around historic levels while tax base growth slows due to the city's largely completed residential development.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Long-term maintenance of very strong financial reserves

- Sustained decline in the debt burden

- Material tax base growth

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating deficits that erode the district's finances

- Material tax base contraction

- Debt levels that exceed the district's historic norm

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund portions of the District's outstanding debt for debt service savings.

PROFILE

Keller Independent School District spans a 51 square mile area north of Fort Worth (Aa3 stable) and about 30 miles northwest of Dallas (A1 stable) in Tarrant County (Aaa stable). The district serves 35,327 students from pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade.

