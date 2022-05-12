Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to King County School District 403, WA (Renton) UTGO Improvement and Refunding Bonds, 2022

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to King County School District 403 (Renton), Washington's $51.9 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Improvement and Refunding Bonds, 2022. Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating on the district and a Aa2 underlying rating on approximately $328.8 million of the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The outlook for the underlying ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating incorporates the district's participation in the Puget Sound economy, which is supportive of a high full value per capita and modestly above-average resident income. Although enrollment declined through fiscal 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, long-term enrollment trends are positive, supported by strong demographic trends. The rating is constrained by weak financial reporting that does not disclose other post-employment benefit liabilities, capital asset values, or depreciation, though the district follows the 'Regulatory Basis of Accounting' as directed by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and allowed by Washington state law. Positively, the district benefits from consistent local voter support for capital and operating levies, resulting in a solid financial position with satisfactory reserve and liquidity levels. The rating also reflects long-term liabilities that are manageable and low overall fixed costs.

The district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the bonds' participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa). Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable) and strong program mechanics to ensure timely debt service payments on participating bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable underlying rating outlook reflects our expectation that the district's strong management team will continue to maintain a financial position sufficient for the rating level over the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material improvement in the district's financial position

- Strengthening of financial reporting that does not uncover additional credit weaknesses- Reduction in long-term liabilities and fixed costs

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in long-term liabilities, fixed costs or erosion of capital assets

- Material decline in fund balance or cash- Significant erosion of economic indicators

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Of the $51.9 million issuance $39.8 million will be used to refund the district's outstanding GOULT bonds with the balance being used to construct a new elementary school.

PROFILE

Located on the southern end of Lake Washington in King County (Aaa stable), Renton School District 403 provides K-12 educational services in the cities of Renton, portions of Newcastle and Tukwila (Aa3), and small portions of Kent (Aa3 stable), Bellevue (Aaa stable) and SeaTac. Enrollment was 15,200 students (FTE) in fiscal 2021 across 14 elementary schools, three middle schools, four high schools and three other programs.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Manoleas

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

