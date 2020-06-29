Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to Midland ISD, TX's Series 2020 taxable series GOULT refunding bonds

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa2 underlying rating and Aaa enhanced rating to Midland Independent School District, TX's $39.3 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020. The Aaa enhanced rating is based on a guarantee of the Texas Permanent School Fund. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, which will total $192.4 million post-sale. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the district's healthy financial profile, including its history of maintaining reserves at targeted levels and conservative budgeting practices. This partially insulates the district from its high economic concentration in the oil and gas sector, which is experiencing volatility because of reduced aggregate demand. Enrollment is rapidly growing, debt is low and the pension burden is manageable

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa with a stable outlook.

The coronavirus outbreak is a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. While the coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action, it may affect the district in fiscal 2022. The district depends on property tax for approximately 90% of its operating revenue, and the ongoing pandemic paired with a decline in the oil and gas sector could materially lower taxable values. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Midland ISD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Although we expect a decline in the oil and gas sector over the next two years, based on the district's financial resources and available taxing capacity, we expect the district's operations to remain stable even in the event of a notable economic slowdown.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant diversification of the local economy

- Material and sustained increase in reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened operating performance leading to erosion of operating reserves

- Material increase to the debt burden or fixed costs

- Significant economic contraction leading to sustained enrollment loss and/or AV decline

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refund a portion of the district's outstanding series 2014 callable debt for a net present value savings.

PROFILE

The district of Midland is a political subdivision of the state of Texas, located in Midland County. The district is located in the Permian Basin region of west Texas, which is well known for its oil and gas reserves. The current student enrollment in the district is approximately 26,432.

