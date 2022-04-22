Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to Northwest ISD, TX's GOULT Bonds

New York, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Northwest Independent School District, TX's $194.0 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the district's Aa2 issuer rating and the Aa2 rating on outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-sale, the district will have $1.4 billion in GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects a rapidly growing economy fueled by solid demand for the area given its favorable location in the northwestern portion of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. This demand has resulted in steady enrollment growth that is on pace to continue for the next several years. The rating also incorporates the maintenance of healthy financial reserves despite to operating pressures presented by rapid growth. Long term liabilities and fixed costs are elevated and will remain so given additional issuance planned to support ongoing capital needs.

The district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds are rated Aa2, at the same level as the issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax dedicated to debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that a rapidly expanding economy coupled with a return to balanced operations will support maintenance of healthy reserves and planned debt issuances over the next several years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material moderation of long-term liabilities and fixed costs

- Sustained trend of positive financial operations leading to significantly bolstered operating reserves and liquidity- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in long-term liabilities or fixed costs

- Significant decline of operating reserves and liquidity- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by an annual ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the district without legal limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds from the Series 2022 bonds will be used to build and equip school facilities, fund related demolition of existing facilities and purchase sites for additional facilities.

PROFILE

Northwest Independent School District covers approximately 234 square miles in Denton (Aaa stable), Tarrant (Aaa stable) and Wise County, Texas and serves the communities of Haslet, Justin, Newark, Rhome, Roanoke, Trophy Club, Aurora, Avondale, Drop, New Fairview, Marshall Creek, and Northlake. Enrollment for the 2021 school year was 25,383 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

