Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to Pasadena Independent School District, TX's GOULT bonds; outlook stable

New York, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to Pasadena Independent School District, TX's $121.5 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the Aa2 issuer rating and Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Post issuance, the district will have approximately $865.1 million in debt outstanding. The underlying rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's solid financial position and maintenance of healthy reserves despite recent draws for capital spending, as well as manageable leverage metrics. The rating also incorporates income and wealth levels that are below median and a recent trend of declining enrollment.

The Aa2 underlying rating assigned to the GOULT bonds is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating based on the pledge of an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook of the underlying ratings reflects the expectation that the district will continue to budget conservatively, ensuring maintenance of reserves at a level that is in line with peers despite declining enrollment trends.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved enrollment trends

- Strengthening of full value per capita or resident income - Significant decrease in leverage - Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained weakening of enrollment trend

- Erosion of economic indicators - Further decline in fund balance or cash relative to revenue beyond levels anticipated in fiscal 2022 - Further leveraging absent increases in operating revenue - Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance replacement and renovation of aging school buildings, acquisition of improved safety equipment, upgrading of classroom technology and renovation and modernization of athletic facilities.

PROFILE

Pasadena Independent School District is located in southeast Harris County (Aaa stable), encompassing portions of the cities of Pasadena, Pearland (Aa2 stable), Houston (Aa3 stable), all of the City of South Houston and an unincorporated area of Harris County. The district operates 73 school facilities and has an enrollment of approximately 53,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

