Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to Pearland ISD, TX's GOs; stable outlook on underlying rating

New York, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying and a Aaa enhanced rating to Pearland Independent School District, TX's $12 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the previously assigned Aa2 issuer rating as well as the Aa2 underlying rating on the district's previously rated general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-issuance, the district will have about $435.8 million of GOULT debt outstanding. The outlook on the underlying rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's very strong financial position that has been improving in recent years and will likely be maintained as well as the district's stable local economy with above average resident income levels. The rating also reflects the district's stable pre-pandemic enrollment trends that are expected to return in the next few years. Pearland ISD's long-term liabilities are in line with the median among similarly rated school districts, and are expected to moderate steadily given no plans for additional debt issuance.

The Aa2 underlying rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aa2 issuer rating based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the PSF Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects our expectation that the district will continue to exhibit strong financial management resulting in stable financial operations, enrollment trends will stabilize following the negative impact of the pandemic and that the debt burden will moderate over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant economic expansion, evidenced by full value per capita growth and/or resident income

- Material decline in long-term liabilities and/or fixed costs

- Prolonged trend of steady positive enrollment growth

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating imbalances leading to materially weakened financial reserves

- Continued declining enrollment trend beyond impact from COVID-19 pandemic

- Large increase in long-term liabilities and/or fixed costs

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further payable by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to fully refund the district's previously issued Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2013A for debt service savings.

PROFILE

Pearland ISD encompasses roughly 43 square miles in northeast Brazoria County (Aa1). The district is predominantly residential and serves the City of Pearland (Aa2 stable), which is located 15 miles south of downtown Houston (Aa3 stable). The district provides pre-K through 12th grade education to more than 21,200 students across 23 campuses.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

