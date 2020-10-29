Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to San Antonio ISD, TX's Series 2020B GOULT; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying rating and Aaa enhanced rating to San Antonio Independent School District, TX's $47.45 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B. Moody's maintains the Aa2 underlying rating on the district's outstanding unlimited tax debt, which totals approximately $1 billion. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 underlying rating reflects the district's large and growing tax base, supported by a diverse and vibrant economy. The rating also incorporates weak resident income levels, and a history of declining enrollment, due in part to growing charter school pressure. The rating reflects the district's favorable, and growing, reserve position supported by solid financial performance, which we expect to continue in the near term. Fixed costs are manageable, given an elevated debt burden balanced against a low pension liability. San Antonio ISD is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The district transitioned to remote learning with minimal financial or operational disruption and the state funding environment is, at present, stable.
The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa with a stable outlook.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will continue to demonstrate stable fiscal performance due to strong fiscal controls, expenditure management, and the district's proactive response to maintaining financial health through the coronavirus outbreak.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Substantial reduction of debt burden
- Trend of operating surpluses leading to a significant increase in liquidity
- Improved resident income indicators
- Not applicable (enhanced)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Narrowing of the district's liquidity and reserve position relative to revenues
- Significant increase in debt burden
- Material decreases in assessed valuation
- Continued enrollment declines without offsetting expenditure control
- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are payable from the proceeds of a continuing direct annual ad valorem tax levied upon all taxable property within the district, unlimited as to rate or amount.
The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will be used to refund previously issued debt to achieve savings on debt service.
PROFILE
San Antonio Independent School District is the third largest district in Bexar County (Aaa stable) and 19th largest in the state. The district encompasses 75 square miles of densely populated, urban residential and commercial property, including shopping centers and established residential properties. The district is located in and around downtown San Antonio (Aaa stable). The district has an estimated 2018 population of 323,048. Enrollment for 2020 is 45,900 students.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
