Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to San Antonio ISD, TX's GOULT; stable outlook on underlying rating

New York, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to San Antonio Independent School District, TX's $325 million Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's also maintains the Aa2 issuer rating and the Aa2 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT). The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-sale, the district will have $1.5 billion in GOULT debt. The outlook on the underlying rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's robust economy anchored by diverse sectors. Although resident income levels and full value per capita are substantially weaker than peers, this weakness is due in large part to significant institutional presence from military installations and higher education, which also act as a stabilizing presence for the area. Enrollment trends have been negative because of competition from nearby charter schools and migration to suburban school districts. Despite this, the district's financial performance has remained strong with good fiscal controls safeguarding the budget and contributing to structural balance and surplus operations. Leverage will remain moderate-to-high over the next three to five years as the district embarks on an active capital plan that will address school building, security and technology needs.

The Aa2 GOULT rating is the same as the issuer rating based on an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service and levied on all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects the likelihood that strong fiscal controls including expense management will keep the financial profile stable. The robust economy will continue to drive tax base growth and keep leverage affordable even as the district invests in facilities that will likely contribute to stabilizing enrollment trends over the much longer term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduced leverage

- Operating surpluses that meaningfully improve reserves - Improved resident income levels - Not applicable (enhanced rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Narrowing of the district's liquidity and reserve position relative to revenues

- Significant increase in leverage - Continued enrollment declines without offsetting expenditure controls - Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property without legal limitation as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to construct, equip, and acquire school buildings and to purchase necessary sites for school buildings.

PROFILE

San Antonio Independent School District is the third largest district in Bexar County (Aaa stable) and the 19th largest in the state. The district encompasses 75 square miles of densely populated, urban residential and commercial property, including shopping centers and established residential properties. The district is in and around downtown San Antonio (Aaa stable) with an estimated population of over 320,000. The district's current enrollment is estimated at almost 44,800.

METHDOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75699. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Adebola Kushimo

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Frederick Cullimore

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

