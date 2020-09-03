Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to Socorro ISD, TX's Series 2020D GOULT refunding bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying rating and Aaa enhanced rating to Socorro Independent School District, TX's $26.6 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2020D. Moody's maintains the Aa2 underlying rating on the district's previously issued general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The Aaa enhanced rating on the Series 2020D bonds is based on a guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund. The outlook on the underlying rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating reflects the district's large tax base in proximity to the El Paso metropolitan area, below average resident income levels and trend of steady enrollment increases. The rating also considers the district's healthy financial reserves and moderate pension liability. Further, the Aa2 rating reflects the district's elevated debt burden that will remain high over the next three to five years because of slow principal payout.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Socorro ISD given healthy liquidity levels. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Socorro ISD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund Aaa stable.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the tax base will continue to benefit from the diverse El Paso economy. It also reflects the expectation that the conservative management team will continue to budget prudently to maintain favorable financial performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Reduction in the debt burden

- Trend of increasing operating reserves

- Significant improvement in resident income metrics

- Material growth in the tax base

- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in the debt burden

- Trend of deficits that erode financial reserves

- Material increase in the debt burden

- Tax base contraction

- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The bonds are further secured by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020D bonds will fully refund the district's outstanding Series 2014A GOULT bonds for interest cost savings and no extension of final maturity.

PROFILE

Socorro Independent School District is located in El Paso County (Aa2 stable), directly east of the City of El Paso's central business district. The district includes the City of Socorro, as well as portions of the City of El Paso and Fort Bliss. The district serves a large population of more than 210,000 residents and provides K-12 education to approximately 47,600 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

