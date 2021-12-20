Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to Washington County School District, UT's Series 2022 GO Bonds

New York, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying rating to Washington County School District, UT's General Obligation School Building and Refunding Bonds (Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program), Series 2022 in the expected par amount of $33.1 million. The bonds will also receive the Aaa enhanced rating of the State of Utah's School District Bond Guaranty Program. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds totaling $285 million and the Aa2 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The underlying rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's solid economic base with strong full value per capita and a positive enrollment trend and solid resident incomes. Although reserves remain below peers, the district's financial position continues to strengthen, supported by a combination of strong enrollment growth, improved state funding and conservative budgeting. The rating also considers the district's moderate leverage and low fixed costs that should remain manageable given rapid debt payout.

The Aa2 rating assigned to the district's GOULT bonds is equivalent to its Aa2 issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided to bondholders by the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program (Aaa). Under this program, the state's full faith and credit guarantees debt service payments by transfer of the state's general funds to the paying agent in the event of a shortfall for the district.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects our expectation that the district's operating reserves will be sustained as supported by continued enrollment growth and strong budgetary management. Additionally, a rapid debt amortization schedule coupled with growing revenue will keep leverage and fixed costs manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained growth in reserves

- Reduction in leverage burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in reserves

- Material weakening in wealth and income levels

- Significant growth in long term leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are secured by the district's unlimited property tax pledge.

The Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program pledges the state's full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition and construction of new schools as well as to refund, for savings, a portion of the district's outstanding Series 2012 GOULT bonds.

PROFILE

Washington County School District is located in the southeastern corner of Utah (Aaa stable) coterminous with Washington County (Aa2) and includes the City of St. George, near Zion National Park. The district operates 51 schools, including 29 elementary, 12 middle and 11 high schools which includes online elementary and high schools. The district serves an enrollment of roughly 36,460 students based on the October 2021 count.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vivian Lee

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Roger Brown

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

