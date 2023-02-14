Moody's assigns Aa2 UND/Aaa ENH to Weber School District, UT's Series 2023 GO Bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 underlying rating to Weber School District, UT's General Obligation School Building Bonds (Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program), Series 2023 in the expected par amount of $110 million. The bonds will also receive the Aaa enhanced rating of the State of Utah's School District Bond Guaranty Program. Moody's affirmed the Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds totaling approximately $353 million and the Aa2 issuer rating. The outlook on the issuer and GO ratings is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's strong local economy with a healthy resident income and wealth profile and stable enrollment. The district's available fund balance is below the national median for the rating, but liquidity is healthy, and its financial position will continue to be supported by a combination of moderate enrollment growth and conservative budgeting. The rating also considers the district's low fixed costs and moderately high long-term liabilities that are expected to remain somewhat elevated given its authorized but unissued bonds.
The Aa2 rating assigned to the district's GOULT bonds is equivalent to its Aa2 issuer rating, based on the district's unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated to debt service.
The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided to bondholders by the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program (Aaa). Under this program, the state's full faith and credit guarantees debt service payments by transfer of the state's general funds to the paying agent in the event of a shortfall for the district.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the issuer and GOULT ratings reflects our expectation that reserves will remain stable but low for the rating and will continue to be supported by a combination of moderate enrollment growth and prudent fiscal management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Material improvement of resident income and wealth metrics
-Significant, sustained improvement of reserves
-Reduction in long-term liabilities
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Material weakening of resident income and wealth metrics
-Significant deterioration of reserves
-Growth in long-term liabilities beyond current expectations
-Downgrade of the Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program (enhanced rating)
LEGAL SECURITY
The GOULT bonds are backed by the district's unlimited property tax pledge.
The Utah School District Bond Guaranty Program pledges the state's full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will be used for the construction of buildings, acquisition of land, and furnishing, remodeling and updating of existing school property.
PROFILE
Weber School District is located approximately 30 miles north of Salt Lake City (Aaa stable) and provides K-12 educational services to residents in Weber County (Aa1), excluding Ogden City (Aa2), which is served by the Ogden City School District (Aa3). The district covers approximately 548 square miles and has fiscal 2023 enrollment of 32,557 students.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
