Moody's assigns Aa2 Und. / Aa1 Enh. ratings to Richland CSD 2, SC's Ser. 2020A GO bonds

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aa1 enhanced ratings to Richland County School District 2, South Carolina's $150 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A. We maintain a Aa2 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation debt. Following the sale, the district will have an estimated $506 million of general obligation debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 underlying rating reflects the district's sizeable and growing tax base that benefits from its location within the Columbia MSA, healthy resident income levels, a strong reserve and liquidity position and above average debt and pension burdens.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The district's near-term credit exposure to the pandemic stems from its reliance on state aid, which has not yet been cut but could be cut midyear if state revenues (which are highly reliant on economically sensitive income and sales taxes) materially weaken. Cuts to state aid would likely require the district to implement budget adjustments or a draw on reserves. The situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic is evolving and the longer-term credit impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the district's credit quality changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aa1 enhanced rating assigned to the Series 2020A bonds is based on the additional security provided by the South Carolina School District Credit Enhancement Program (SCSDCEP). The SCSDCEP is a state-backed program, the enhanced rating is notched from the State of South Carolina's Aaa general obligation rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to school districts with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant reduction in debt burden

- Sustained improvement in reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of deficit operations and weakening of reserves

- Material increase in debt burden

- Downgrade of the state (enhanced only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and are supported by a dedicated property tax that is unlimited as to rate or amount.

Additional security is provided by the SCSDCEP, which enhances the timeliness of debt service payments through county and state government coordination and is backed by a sizeable state appropriation under the Education Finance Act.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A bonds will finance construction of three new school buildings and various other facility improvements.

PROFILE

Richland County School District 2 serves the northeast portion of Richland County (Aaa stable), which is located in South Carolina's (Aaa stable) capital region. The district offers educational programs to students in prekindergarten through twelfth grade. Total enrollment was 27,702 as of the 2019-20 school year.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

