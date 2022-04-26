Moody's assigns Aa2 Und./Aa1 Enh. Ratings to Bryan CSD, GA's GO bonds

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying and Aa1 enhanced ratings to Bryan County School District, Georgia's $13.4 million General Obligation Sales Tax Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating on the district and a Aa2 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation bonds. Following the Series 2022 issuance, the district will have approximately $106.5 million of general obligation debt outstanding. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's track record of balanced operations and maintenance of sound reserves, even in the wake of recent cuts to state aid. The rating also incorporates the district's robust population and enrollment growth, strong property tax base, and expanding economy. These strengths are balanced against the district's above average long-term liabilities, which we expect to continue to be manageable given the district's strong revenue base. The rating also considers the district's more moderate fixed costs.

The Aa2 rating on the general obligation bonds is placed at the same level as the Aa2 issuer rating to reflect the district's full faith and credit pledge to repay the debt. The bonds also benefit from a dedicated and unlimited property tax that is levied upon all taxable property within the district, as well as a dedicated sales tax.

The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided by the State of Georgia School District Intercept Program, under which the State Board of Education is required to transfer state aid appropriated for each school district directly to the paying agent in case of debt service shortfalls. Bryan County School District meets the 1.0x debt service coverage requirement to obtain the programmatic rating. Estimated available state aid, based on audited fiscal 2021 state aid receipts, would provide an ample 4.5x coverage for the district's maximum debt service payment based on preliminary numbers.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to K-12 school districts with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in long-term liabilities ratio

- Sustained trend of balanced operations and maintenance of sound reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating deficits and/or material decline in general fund reserves

- Significant increase in long-term liabilities ratio or fixed cost ratio- Downgrade of the state's rating (enhanced rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2022 bonds are backed by the district's general obligation pledge to which the district has pledged its full faith and credit. The district has also pledged proceeds from its educational sales tax for the repayment of the bonds. If such receipts are insufficient, debt service on the bonds shall be paid from the general fund of the school district or from an ad valorem tax to be levied, without limitation as to rate or amount, upon all property within the school district subject to taxation for school bond purposes.

As additional security for the bonds, the district participates in the State of Georgia Intercept Program, under which the State Board of Education is required to transfer state aid appropriated for each school district directly to the paying agent in the event of debt service shortfalls.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will finance renovations and improvements to George Washington Carver Elementary, Richmond Hill High School, and North Bryan County Athletic Facilities, among other existing facilities throughout the district.

PROFILE

The district is coterminous with Bryan County, which is located just south of Savannah along the eastern coast of Georgia. The district provides pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1309599. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

