Moody's assigns Aa2 Und./Aa1 Enh. to Aiken County Consolidated School District, SC's GO Bonds

New York, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa2 underlying rating and a Aa1 enhanced rating to Aiken County Consolidated School District, SC's $18.5 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating on the district and a Aa2 underlying rating on its outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the new issuance, the district's net direct debt will total approximately $265 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the district's trend of balanced financial operations, strong reserves and liquidity, average resident income and wealth, and manageable fixed costs. While overall leverage is elevated, this is largely due to pension and health care liabilities that are statutorily funded by the state. Near term debt plans are modest, but the district is in the early planning stages for a sizable issuance around five years from now. Although enrollment declined during the coronavirus pandemic and due to a new charter school, trends rebounded slightly in the 2021-2022 school year and will stabilize moving forward. The district was not impacted by Hurricane Ian due to its inland location.

The Aa2 rating on the district's GOULT debt is at the same level as the issuer rating to reflect the district's full faith and credit pledge, as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aa1 enhanced rating is based on the additional security provided by the South Carolina School District Credit Enhancement Program (SCSDCEP). As the SCSDCEP is a state-backed program, the enhanced rating is notched off the State of South Carolina's rating (Aaa stable).

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Moderation of long-term liabilities ratio

- Trend of enrollment growth and material strengthening of resident income and wealth - Significant and sustained growth in the financial position

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material declines in reserves or liquidity

- Large increases in leverage and fixed costs without accompanying revenue growth - Trend of enrollment declines or deterioration of income and wealth levels - Downgrade of the South Carolina School District Credit Enhancement Program rating (enhanced rating only)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are backed by the district's full faith and credit pledge. The bonds also benefit from the presence of a dedicated property tax levy that is unlimited by rate or amount.

Additional security is provided by the SCSDCEP, which enhances timely debt service payment through county and state government coordination and is backed by a sizeable annual state appropriation under the state's Aid to Classrooms program.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds will finance various capital projects, including demolition and rebuilding of a new high school, maintenance of roofs and floors, HVAC upgrades, and technology purchases.

PROFILE

The district serves all of Aiken County and a small portion of Saluda County in the midlands region of South Carolina. The district offers comprehensive educational programs for students in prekindergarten through twelfth grade.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

