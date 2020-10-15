Moody's assigns Aa2 and Aa3 respectively to Folsom-Cordova USD, CA's SFID 2 and SFID 4 GO bonds

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to Folsom-Cordova Unified School District, CA's $7.4 million 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series A (School Facilities Improvement District No. 2) (Federally Taxable) and a Aa3 to its $24.2 million 2020 General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series B (School Facilities Improvement District No. 4) (Federally Taxable). Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating on School Facilities Improvement District (SFID) No. 2's $15.1 million par value in outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds and an Aa3 on SFID No. 4's $104.0 million par value in outstanding GO bonds, including bonds being refunded for both SFIDs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on the SFID No. 2 GO bonds reflects the SFID's large and growing assessed value (AV) with an above average socioeconomic profile. The SFID benefits from the strong residential real estate market in the community of Folsom, which is located in the eastern portion of the school district, with various developments currently in planning and under construction. The SFID's net direct debt is very low but overlapping debt is elevated.

The Aa3 rating on the SFID No. 4 GO bonds reflects the SFID's moderately sized and growing AV with an average socioeconomic profile. The SFID's net direct debt is moderate but overlapping debt is also elevated. The SFID is benefiting from new development in Rancho Cordova, due to its proximity to the rapidly growing city of Sacramento (Aa2 stable).

Both the SFID No. 2 Aa2 and the SFID No. 4 Aa3 ratings incorporate the school district's heathy financial profile, which is supported by growing enrollment as well as conservative management policies and practices. Like other California school districts, Folsom-Cordova USD's pension liabilities are somewhat elevated and rising pension costs represent a budget pressure. The school district is undertaking a large and complex capital program, which includes upgrades to existing schools as well as new schools to accommodate anticipated enrollment growth resulting from largescale planned housing developments. The program is funded primarily with GO bonds authorized by voters in the district's five SFIDs.

RATING OUTLOOK

Rating outlooks are not typically assigned to local governments, in this case the individual SFIDs, with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial and sustained growth of assessed values

- Material improvement of the school district's fiscal position including increased reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant decline in the tax base

- Material increase in taxpayer concentration

- Sustained deterioration of the school district's financial position

LEGAL SECURITY

The SFID No. 2 and SFID No. 4 GO bonds are secured by the voter-approved unlimited property tax pledge of their respective SFID. The county rather than the school district will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on both SFIDs' GO bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020 GO Refunding Bonds, Series A will be used to refund $6.4 million of SFID No. 2's 2014 GO Refunding Bonds for interest savings. Proceeds of the 2020 GO Refunding Bonds, Series B will be used to refund $20.9 million of SFID No. 4's 2012 GO Bonds, Series A.

PROFILE

The Folsom Cordova Unified School District encompasses about 96 square miles in eastern Sacramento County, including most of the cities of Folsom and Rancho Cordova and neighboring unincorporated areas. The district serves students in grades K-12, operating 20 elementary schools, four middle schools, three comprehensive high schools, five alternative schools and one dependent charter school. The district also operates 14 preschool programs at eight sites, transitional kindergarten programs at six sites, a Montessori program at one site, 14 childcare centers and an adult education program. The school district has projected fiscal 2021 enrollment of 20,556 students.

The district's School Facilities Improvement District No. 2 is located in the eastern portion of the school district, including the City of Folsom and adjacent unincorporated areas. It encompasses about 48 square miles or about 50% of the school district. The district established SFID 2 in 2002 with voter approval to fund construction and modernization of school facilities in the Folsom area.

The district's School Facilities Improvement District No. 4 is located in the southwestern portion of the school district, including a portion of the City of Rancho Cordova and adjacent unincorporated areas. It encompasses about 18.3 square miles or about 19.1% of the territory of the school district. The district established SFID No. 4 in 2006 with voter approval to fund facilities and educational improvements including technology, lab and library upgrades for schools in the Rancho Cordova area.

The school district's five SFIDs in some cases overlap, although SFID No. 2 and SFID No. 4 do not overlap each other. School construction related to new housing developments is primarily supported by GO bonds issued for SFID 3 (A2) and SFID 5 (Aa2), which are not the subject of this rating action.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

