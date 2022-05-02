Moody's assigns Aa2 enhanced to Erie County IDA, NY's $71.17M revenue bonds

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 enhanced rating to Erie County Industrial Development Agency, NY's $71.17 million School Facility Refunding Revenue Bonds (City School District of the City of Buffalo Project), Series 2022A.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 enhanced rating reflects the Buffalo City School District's obligation to make installment payments to the Erie County Industrial Development Agency (ECIDA) to pay debt service, sound state aid intercept mechanics which provide for timely payments to bondholders, and a flow of funds that provides full segregation of debt service 30 days before annual principal and interest payment.

The rating also reflects New York State's Aa1 general obligation rating (stable outlook), given projected 100% funding of debt service from state aid (all state school aid can be used for debt service), as well as mechanics that require payment to the trustee directly from the state. Additional consideration is given to anticipated healthy coverage of maximum debt service from pledged revenues, given the district's high reliance on state operating aid. State aid to the city school district increased annually from fiscal 2015 through fiscal 2023 (fiscal 2021 saw a decline in aid driven mostly by the pandemic. The state has committed to increasing state aid over a three year period which started last fiscal year and will result in a significant increase in state aid for the district over the next two years. Projected full year state aid in 2022 and 2023 is projected at $872 million and $919 million respectfully. These totals include some federal aid; however, almost all federal aid does pass through New York State and would be subject to withholding. The projected fiscal 2022 and 2023 state aid revenues provided strong coverage (9.5 times and 10.0 times in 2022 and 2023) of projected maximum annual debt service (MADS). Coverage during the interceptable period (December through March) is projected to be a still strong 6.0 and 6.3 times MADS.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of New York State's General Obligation rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of New York State's General Obligation rating

- Significant decline in coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special limited obligations of ECIDA, secured by Installment purchase payments from the City of Buffalo CSD. The bonds are further secured by state aid intercept mechanics which require payments to flow from the state directly to the trustee.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds will be used to refund the series 2012A bonds for net present value savings.

PROFILE

The Buffalo City School District serves a student population of approximately 30,540 in the City of Buffalo (A1 stable). The Erie County IDA is governmental agency created by the state legislature authorized to issue the School Facility Revenue Bonds.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1309599. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Robert Weber

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

