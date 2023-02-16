Moody's assigns Aa2 issuer rating to City University of New York and affirms Aa2 on guaranteed revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 issuer rating to the City University of New York (CUNY) and has affirmed the Aa2 ratings on its Revenue Bonds (Queens College Project - City University of New York), Series 2014A, Revenue Bonds (Queens College Project - City University of New York), Series 2014B (Federally Taxable) and Residential Revenue Bonds Series 2012A (College of Staten Island Residences). The student housing revenue bonds are secured by the net revenues of the projects as well as by Support Agreements with CUNY that guarantee timely payment in the event of a deficiency in net project revenues. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Aa2 issuer rating reflects CUNY's market role as one of the largest public university systems in the US with enrollment of around 168,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) students and significant levels of operating and capital support from both New York State and New York City. Other system strengths include favorable tuition pricing as well as solid management that focuses on demonstrating value and accountability. Credit challenges include significant declines in enrollment related to the pandemic and challenging demographic trends. In addition, low liquidity and somewhat elevated financial leverage, including unfunded pension liabilities, relative to EBIDA and reserves and thin debt service coverage present credit challenges. Expense flexibility is more limited than other large systems due to a highly unionized workforce.

The affirmation of the Aa2 debt ratings is based on CUNY's issuer rating and the Support Agreements under which CUNY absolutely and unconditionally guarantees the full and prompt payment of debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates expectations of continued strong governmental support and improved operating performance despite enrollment volatility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Ongoing gains in unrestricted liquidity and total wealth

- Strengthening of revenue diversity including philanthropic support

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Interruption of payment by the state and city for debt service on appropriation-backed debt or decline in state support for operations

- Significant increase in CUNY-supported debt - Decline in operating performance or unrestricted liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2014A and 2014B bonds are general obligations of Q Student Residences, LLC, a special purpose company created for the purpose of financing student housing improvements at Queens College. As additional security, CUNY entered into a Support Agreement, which extends for the life of the bonds and provides for timely payment in the event of a deficiency in net project revenues. CUNY'S obligations under the Support Agreement are absolute and unconditional and shall remain in full force and effect until the bonds are paid in full or legally defeased.

The College of Staten Island Residences Series 2012A bonds are limited obligations of CSI Student Housing LLC, a single purpose entity of which CSI Auxiliary Services Corporation, which was created to support auxiliary functions at CSI, is the sole member, payable from revenues of the constructed student housing facility and a debt service reserve account. As additional security, CUNY entered into a Support Agreement, which extends for the life of the bonds and provides for timely payment in the event of a deficiency in net project revenues. CUNY'S obligations under the Support Agreement are absolute and unconditional and shall remain in full force and effect until the bonds are paid in full or legally defeased.

PROFILE

CUNY is one of the largest public university systems in the U.S., with diverse urban and suburban campuses spread throughout the five boroughs of New York City, serving over 168,000 full-time equivalent (FTE) students with a total headcount of 223,000. The CUNY system was established in 1961 as an umbrella organization encompassing senior colleges, community colleges, an honors college as well as graduate and professional schools, including schools of journalism, law, and public health.

