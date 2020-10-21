Moody's assigns Aa2 issuer rating to North Bay, outlook stable

Toronto, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a long-term
issuer rating of Aa2 to the City of North Bay. The outlook remains
stable. The underlying baseline credit assessment (BCA) of aa2
was affirmed.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The aa2 underlying BCA and Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's strong
fiscal management, sizeable level of cash and investments and low
debt service. The rating also takes into account the less robust
economic profile of the city, as well as the planned increase in
annual debt issuance in support of the city's current ten year capital
plan, which forecasts CAD285 million of capital spending net of
capital grants and reserves.
The city of North Bay's commitment to prudent fiscal management,
which Moody's views as part of governance risks, enables it to consistently
generate strong operating results, with gross operating balances
averaging a robust 17.9% of revenues between 2015 and 2019.
While the city faces fiscal pressure in 2020 and 2021 stemming from the
coronavirus pandemic, notably lower revenue for certain user-based
revenue streams and higher costs on cleaning and increased attention to
health and safety measures, Moody's forecasts that the city will
be able to continue to record positive operating outcomes over the medium-term.
The city has flexibility to find savings across several departments in
its budget to offset some pressure, while the announcement of funding
support for municipalities from the federal and provincial governments
will also provide the city with offsets to lost own-source revenue
generation.
The city's level of cash and investments is currently at an unusually
high level, following a period of accumulation by the city of reserves
to help fund the capital plan. These reached a sizeable level equivalent
to 73% of operating expenses in 2019. As the capital plan
is undertaken, Moody's anticipates that the city will draw
from its reserves, which will return to historical levels closer
to 35%-40% of operating expenses over the next 5-7
years. Despite this decline, the city's reserves are
expected to continue to provide very strong coverage of debt service over
the period 2021-2026.
The city's debt burden is expected to increase to nearly 55% of
operating revenues by 2023 and potentially stabilizing near this level
thereafter. After several years in which the debt burden declined,
the forecast for debt requirements will return the city's debt burden
to levels similar to that recorded in 2015. The low interest rate
environment will ensure that interest expense remains lower than that
recorded in the past at similar debt burdens, supporting debt affordability.
The city posts low debt service levels, measuring 6.4%
of total revenue in 2019, and Moody's expects only modest
changes through 2023.
Located on the southern extent of the broad Northern Ontario region,
North Bay faces downward demographic pressure and weaker economic growth
potential than many Moody's rated Canadian urban municipalities.
This economic profile weakens the revenue growth potential of the city
and, as such, otherwise lowers the city's ability to
support a debt burden equal to that of wealthier peers with stronger long-term
growth prospects.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city will continue
to generate positive operating results over the medium term and that total
liquidity will remain healthy despite the forecast of some drawdowns related
to capital spending. Expectations of further debt issuance over
the medium term will have modest upward pressure on the city's debt burden,
but debt will remain manageable and in line with the Aa2 rating.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERANCE CONSIDERATIONS
In Moody's assessment, North Bay's exposure to environmental
risks is not material and the risk is therefore low. Exposure to
social risks is moderate but potential risk is low. North Bay provides
key public services such as public safety and environmental services,
but these do not face material social risks given the stable population
levels and predictable demographic trends which allows for long-term
forecasting of such service requirements. As indicated above,
governance considerations are highly material to the rating as they relate
to the fiscal planning of the city, but risk is low given the strong
governance characteristics exhibited by North Bay. The city uses
prudent financial planning with a forward looking approach, allowing
the city with the ability to identify potential pressures and allows for
sufficient time to adjust plans accordingly to mitigate credit pressure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Fiscal performance in excess of current expectations leading to a material,
sustained increase in cash reserves could apply upward pressure on the
rating.
A loss in fiscal discipline leading to a sustained weakness in gross operating
balances or an expanded capital program requiring substantially higher
than anticipated levels of new debt issuance could lead to downward pressure.
A material decrease in liquidity, which would hamper the city's
ability to withstand funding shocks, could also apply downward pressure.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Regional and Local Governments
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael Yake
VP - Sr Credit Officer/Manager
Sub-Sovereign Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Yves Lemay
MD - Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653