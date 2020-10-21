Moody's assigns Aa2 issuer rating to North Bay, outlook stable

Toronto, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a long-term issuer rating of Aa2 to the City of North Bay. The outlook remains stable. The underlying baseline credit assessment (BCA) of aa2 was affirmed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The aa2 underlying BCA and Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's strong fiscal management, sizeable level of cash and investments and low debt service. The rating also takes into account the less robust economic profile of the city, as well as the planned increase in annual debt issuance in support of the city's current ten year capital plan, which forecasts CAD285 million of capital spending net of capital grants and reserves.

The city of North Bay's commitment to prudent fiscal management, which Moody's views as part of governance risks, enables it to consistently generate strong operating results, with gross operating balances averaging a robust 17.9% of revenues between 2015 and 2019. While the city faces fiscal pressure in 2020 and 2021 stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, notably lower revenue for certain user-based revenue streams and higher costs on cleaning and increased attention to health and safety measures, Moody's forecasts that the city will be able to continue to record positive operating outcomes over the medium-term. The city has flexibility to find savings across several departments in its budget to offset some pressure, while the announcement of funding support for municipalities from the federal and provincial governments will also provide the city with offsets to lost own-source revenue generation.

The city's level of cash and investments is currently at an unusually high level, following a period of accumulation by the city of reserves to help fund the capital plan. These reached a sizeable level equivalent to 73% of operating expenses in 2019. As the capital plan is undertaken, Moody's anticipates that the city will draw from its reserves, which will return to historical levels closer to 35%-40% of operating expenses over the next 5-7 years. Despite this decline, the city's reserves are expected to continue to provide very strong coverage of debt service over the period 2021-2026.

The city's debt burden is expected to increase to nearly 55% of operating revenues by 2023 and potentially stabilizing near this level thereafter. After several years in which the debt burden declined, the forecast for debt requirements will return the city's debt burden to levels similar to that recorded in 2015. The low interest rate environment will ensure that interest expense remains lower than that recorded in the past at similar debt burdens, supporting debt affordability. The city posts low debt service levels, measuring 6.4% of total revenue in 2019, and Moody's expects only modest changes through 2023.

Located on the southern extent of the broad Northern Ontario region, North Bay faces downward demographic pressure and weaker economic growth potential than many Moody's rated Canadian urban municipalities. This economic profile weakens the revenue growth potential of the city and, as such, otherwise lowers the city's ability to support a debt burden equal to that of wealthier peers with stronger long-term growth prospects.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city will continue to generate positive operating results over the medium term and that total liquidity will remain healthy despite the forecast of some drawdowns related to capital spending. Expectations of further debt issuance over the medium term will have modest upward pressure on the city's debt burden, but debt will remain manageable and in line with the Aa2 rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's assessment, North Bay's exposure to environmental risks is not material and the risk is therefore low. Exposure to social risks is moderate but potential risk is low. North Bay provides key public services such as public safety and environmental services, but these do not face material social risks given the stable population levels and predictable demographic trends which allows for long-term forecasting of such service requirements. As indicated above, governance considerations are highly material to the rating as they relate to the fiscal planning of the city, but risk is low given the strong governance characteristics exhibited by North Bay. The city uses prudent financial planning with a forward looking approach, allowing the city with the ability to identify potential pressures and allows for sufficient time to adjust plans accordingly to mitigate credit pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Fiscal performance in excess of current expectations leading to a material, sustained increase in cash reserves could apply upward pressure on the rating.

A loss in fiscal discipline leading to a sustained weakness in gross operating balances or an expanded capital program requiring substantially higher than anticipated levels of new debt issuance could lead to downward pressure. A material decrease in liquidity, which would hamper the city's ability to withstand funding shocks, could also apply downward pressure.

