Moody's assigns Aa2 issuer rating to Portsmouth, RI and confirms Aa2 GOULT rating; confirms Aa2 on RIHEBC's rev. bonds, Ser. 2008B (pool issue)

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 issuer rating to the Town of Portsmouth, RI. The issuer rating reflects the town's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the Aa2 rating on the town's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and the Aa2 rating on the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation (RIHEBC), Public School Revenue Bond Financing Program Revenue Bonds, Series 2008B (Pooled Issue). This action concludes the review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The town has approximately $19.4 million of debt outstanding. The ratings under review outlook for the town has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects a strong economy with high resident income that is primarily residential in nature although the town does benefit from a maritime economy in and around its borders. The rating also incorporates a stable financial position that is heavily reliant on dependable property tax revenue that helps to mitigate low reserves and liquidity. Additionally, the town has modest leverage and below-average fixed costs ratio.

The Aa2 GOULT rating is placed at the same level of the issuer rating because the bonds are backed by the town's full faith and credit pledge and are paid from ad valorem taxes unlimited as to rate or amount and general fund revenues. The bonds are further secured by a statutory lien on ad valorem taxes and general fund revenues giving priority to payment of general obligation debt in bankruptcy proceedings.

The Aa2 rating on RIHEBC's Public School Revenue Bond Financing Program Revenue Bonds, Series 2008B (Pooled Issue) reflects the credit quality of the remaining pool participant, the Town of Portsmouth, RI (Aa2). The structure of the bonds was evaluated using our Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology.

Portsmouth's economic strength is based on the residential tax base with a high resident income equal to 150.7% of the US median household income adjusted for regional price parity. The town's maritime economy includes both the private sector, led by the largest taxpayer and employer, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX, Baa1 stable) as well as the notable regional governmental presence of the US Navy.

The town's financial position is very stable due to conservative fiscal management and reliance on property taxes that help mitigate low reserves and liquidity. Governmental funds generate 97% of revenue with property taxes representing 78% of fiscal 2021 audited governmental funds. The town ended fiscal 2021 (June 30, 2021) with available fund balance and net current assets of $9.4 million representing 12.2% of revenue and a net unrestricted cash equal to 16.5%. Fiscal 2022 year-end operations ended the year with a modest operating surplus due to positive variances in both revenues and expenses. The fiscal 2023 budgeted expenses increased 1.5% over the prior year while budgeted property taxes increased 3.3%. Year-to-date operations are trending on budget.

Portsmouth's leverage is expected to remain manageable given limited future borrowing plans and a manageable fixed costs ratio. The fiscal 2021 audit reflects a long-term liabilities ratio of 279.3% of revenue and a fixed costs ratio of 12.8%. The debt burden accounts for 9% of the total liabilities while the adjusted net pension and adjusted net OPEB liabilities represent 79% and 11%, respectively.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in reserves and liquidity as a percent of revenue

- Material decline in leverage - Improvement in the economic growth trend

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in reserves and liquidity

- Material increase in leverage - Significant increase in the fixed costs ratio

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by the town's full faith and credit general obligation unlimited property tax pledge. State legislation further provides a statutory lien on ad valorem taxes and general fund revenues, giving priority to payment of general obligation debt in bankruptcy proceedings.

The Series 2008 B Bonds are special obligations of the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation (RIHEBC), secured solely by the loan payments from the pool's borrowers under their respective financing agreements. Loan repayments which are due under each financing agreement are scheduled to be sufficient to pay the borrower's proportionate share of the principal, sinking fund installments and redemption price of and interest on the Series 2008 B Bonds, from the bonds proceeds from which each borrower will receive a loan. With this series of bonds, each borrower will privately place its general obligation unlimited tax bond with RIHEBC. There is no cross collateralization or cross default, therefore no borrower is responsible for the loan repayments of any other borrower and default of one borrower will not constitute default of any other borrowers. While RIHEBC does not have a debt service reserve for the Series 2008 B Bonds, each borrower is required, under the series indenture, to establish a debt service fund sufficient to cover semi-annual debt service payments. The general funds of RIHEBC are not pledged to any bonds, nor is the State of Rhode Island (Aa2 stable) obligated in any form.

PROFILE

Portsmouth is a primarily residential community with a population of around 17,332 and is located approximately 20 miles southeast of Providence, RI (Baa1 stable). The town occupies the northern portion of Aquidneck Island with a land area of 23.2 square miles and an inland water area of 36.1 square miles. The town provides general government services including education, police, fire, library, and recreation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue rating was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66017. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

