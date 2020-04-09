Moody's assigns Aa2 long-term issuer and deposit ratings to the Tokyo branch of Korea Development Bank

Hong Kong, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 long-term foreign currency
and local currency issuer and deposit ratings to Korea Development Bank,
Tokyo Branch (KDB's Tokyo branch) with a stable outlook.
At the same time, Moody's has assigned a long-term
local currency and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating of (P)Aa2,
a long-term counterparty risk assessment of Aa2(cr), a long-term
local currency and foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Aa2,
a short-term counterparty risk assessment of P-1(cr),
a short-term local currency and foreign currency counterparty risk
rating of P-1, and a short-term local currency and
foreign currency issuer and deposit ratings of P-1.
The outlook on KDB's Tokyo branch is stable.
A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Obligations of a bank's branch are assigned the same ratings as
those of the bank itself. This is because the branch forms part
of the same legal entity. Therefore, KDB's Tokyo branch
is assigned the same ratings as Korea Development Bank (KDB, Aa2
stable, ba2).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP
The upgrade and downgrade triggers of KDB's Tokyo branch are the
same as those for KDB.
Moody's could upgrade KDB's long-term debt and deposit ratings
if Korea's sovereign rating is upgraded and the deficiency guarantee in
the KDB Act remains in force. This explicit legal stipulation requires
the government to replenish any deficit if KDB's reserves prove insufficient
to absorb any annual net losses.
Because KDB's ratings incorporate a nine-notch uplift from its
BCA, bringing its senior unsecured debt rating to the same level
as the sovereign rating, an improvement in its credit metrics will
not lead to a rating upgrade.
KDB's BCA could rise if its capital ratio and asset risk improve on a
sustained basis, with structural improvements such as a reduction
in its credit concentration or exposure to risky sectors.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN
Moody's could downgrade KDB's long-term deposit or debt ratings
if (1) Korea's sovereign rating is downgraded; or (2) there are changes
to the KDB Act that diminish the government's responsibility to maintain
the bank's solvency.
KDB's BCA could be lowered if its asset risk increases significantly beyond
the buffer provided by its capitalization.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Korea Development Bank was established in 1954 as a government-owned
financial institution pursuant to the KDB Act. With KRW268.8
trillion in assets ($232.2 billion) as of the end of 2019,
the bank is the largest policy bank in Korea.
List of ratings:
Korea Development Bank, Tokyo Branch
- Local and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating of (P)Aa2
assigned
- Local and foreign currency long-term issuer rating of
Aa2 with a stable outlook assigned
- Local and foreign currency short-term issuer rating of
P-1 assigned
- Local and foreign currency long-term deposit rating of
Aa2 with a stable outlook assigned
- Local and foreign currency short-term deposit rating of
P-1 assigned
- Long-term and short-term counterparty risk assessment
of Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr) assigned
- Local and foreign currency long-term counterparty risk
rating of Aa2 assigned
- Local and foreign currency short-term counterparty risk
rating of P-1 assigned
- Stable outlook assigned
