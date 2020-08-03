Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to Alphabet's proposed new senior unsecured notes

New York, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an Aa2 rating to Alphabet Inc.'s (Alphabet) proposed multiple tranche senior unsecured debt offering, three of which are expected to be Sustainability bonds. Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding debt, as well as eligible Green Projects and Social Projects.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alphabet's Aa2 rating reflects the company's position as the world's leading Internet search engine and digital advertising facilitator through its varied Google and other properties, and its significant and growing positions in Cloud services, mobile operating systems, online video, consumer hardware and autonomous driving technology, among others. One of the company's biggest strengths is its ability to innovate, reinvent and sometimes disrupt, taking market share using organic and sometimes acquired technology and eventually monetizing its technology. Alphabet exhibits extremely strong cash flow capability and credit measures, consistent with, if not stronger than, its Aa2 debt ratings. With free cash flow generation of approximately $31 billion in FY 2019, about $121 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as compared to reported debt of $4.0 billion, and management's conservative financial practices, Alphabet has broad financial flexibility to invest aggressively to acquire technology or internally develop new products and services. While Alphabet currently has very modest leverage (0.5x adjusted debt to EBITDA), the Aa2 rating factors in the possibility that, over time, debt could rise producing debt to EBITDA of up to about 1.0x (using Moody's standard adjustments).

Alphabet's liquidity profile is impeccable. As of June 30, 2020, Alphabet had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of about $120 billion, which does not factor in the $6.5 billion provisional US tax liability on international accumulated earnings incurred as a result of the tax reform bill passed in December 2017. The $6.5 billion liability is to be paid over the next 6 years and we expect the company to maintain more than enough cash on the balance sheet to cover the liability. We expect management will continue to maintain very strong liquidity based on: (1) Alphabet's conservative financial philosophy; (2) its emphasis on maintaining significant financial after-tax cash balances to ensure its ability to quickly address competitive challenges and take advantage of opportunities; and (3) its significant and steady free cash generation. Alphabet has a $5 billion commercial paper program which is primarily backed by its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities holdings. The company also has a $4 billion revolving credit facility due in 2023 that is currently undrawn. There were no outstanding borrowings under the company's commercial paper program at June 30, 2020. The credit facility has same day borrowing availability, it has no material adverse change clauses after the facility closing date, and it has no financial covenants. Following the repayment of the 3.625% notes due May 2021, Alphabet's next debt maturity is its revolving credit facility due July 2023.

Alphabet's most significant social risks stem from regulatory challenges to the company's strong market positions and certain business practices, which is and has long been the primary concern and risk for Alphabet's credit standing. The company is exposed to heightened scrutiny by regulators with respect to privacy and data gathering and perceived anticompetitive behavior. These challenges could impede Alphabet's core segment expansion. The company has accrued over $9 billion in fines by the European Commission (EC) related to various decisions finding that Google infringed European competition law. The company has appealed the fines.

Of increasing concern is the broad and bipartisan shift in tone from US regulators, lawmakers and presidential candidates regarding Big Tech. As a result, attorneys general from 50 U.S. States and territories announced a broad bipartisan investigation into potential antitrust law violations by Google. This investigation comes on top of separate antitrust investigations launched in June by the Justice Department (DOJ) into Google and other tech companies and the House Judiciary Committee into Big Tech more broadly. While there are no US federal government fines for civil monopolization violations, our most important fundamental concern is whether regulation or actions imposed on the company materially and permanently alter its business model such that its leading positions, business diversity and profitability are significantly constrained and reduced. Although highly unlikely in our view, the company's otherwise very strong credit profile could come under moderate pressure to the extent its operating profile and revenue stability are adversely impacted by such developments.

Privacy regulation has taken center stage for companies such as Alphabet. The EU implemented a regulation in May 2018 called General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which regulates data protection and privacy for all individuals within the European Union and the European Economic Area. It also addresses the export of personal data outside the EU and European Economic Area (EEA) areas. At home, the California Consumer Privacy Act went into effect in 2020, protecting consumer privacy rights for residents of California. Though increasing regulation is a threat to existing and advancing data gathering business models, it also widens Alphabet's competitive moat as some newer competitors will find navigating the regulatory waters to be challenging and costly. We also note Alphabet's proactive work surrounding Sustainability, Safety & Security, and Data Privacy as a mitigating factor.

Alphabet's exposure to governance risk is offset by the company's conservative financial policy. Alphabet has a split stock structure which affords outsized control to founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page. While the company's Class A and Class C shares have 1 vote per share and no votes per share, respectively, its Class B shares, predominantly owned by Mr. Brin and Mr. Page, are entitled to 10 votes per share. However, both founders are now in an advisory role and are not involved in day-to-day operations. More importantly, the company has a strong history of adhering to a conservative financial policy, underpinned by very low leverage, high cash balances and a capital allocation strategy that puts investment in innovation ahead of shareholder returns.

The stable outlook reflects expectations that Alphabet will continue to maintain its very strong market position in search and display advertising on both desktop and now all-important mobile devices. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that Alphabet will continue to maintain a very liquid and mildly levered balance sheet. The outlook assumes that the company will take steps to successfully address regulatory challenges without material changes to the company's economic business model, and fund potential fines, if any, with internal sources of cash, without impacting credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Over the medium-term, an upgrade could occur if:

• Management commits to maintaining financial policies that are consistent with a higher credit rating. We regard the company's current financial policies as very conservative, but the company has not publicly committed to sustaining these conservative metrics

• We deem legal and regulatory risks manageable in the context of a higher rating

The ratings could face downward pressure if:

• There is deterioration or regulatory interference in the company's core business model that results in a material, sustained erosion in its very strong market positions, profitability or cash flow generation; or

• Management adopts more aggressive financial policies that materially weaken its very strong liquidity position and credit metrics.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Alphabet is the holding company for Google and its other subsidiaries and "Other Bets" and investments. Google is the world's leading Internet search engine, and it maintains an index of websites and other online content for users, advertisers, Google network members, and other content providers. Alphabet generated about 83% of its 2019 revenue from advertising and makes money from an advertiser when users click on an ad or view a video or display ad. About 84% of Google's advertising revenue is derived from its own websites (e.g. Google.com, YouTube.com), with the rest derived from thousands of third-party websites who want to place targeted advertisements on their websites.

