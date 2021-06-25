Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to Deutsche Bank (Non Tax Exempt) (Muni. Deriv.) Custodial Receipts Series DBE-8091

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned Aa2 rating to Deutsche Bank (Non Tax Exempt) (Muni. Deriv.) Custodial Receipts Series DBE-8091 evidencing beneficial ownership of the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Adjustable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares Series 2031 ("Municipal Asset").

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are based upon the higher of the long-term senior unsecured rating, A3 (on watch for possible upgrade), of Deutsche Bank AG (Bank) as provider of the Standby Letter of Credit (LOC) and the rating of the Municipal Asset, and the structure and legal protections of the transactions which provide for timely payment of debt service to Custodial Receipt holders. Moody's rating on the Municipal Asset is Aa2.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term rating of the Municipal Asset or the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term rating of the Municipal Asset.

The Custodial Receipts pay on the same date on which scheduled dividends are paid on the Municipal Asset in an amount equal to the amount paid on the Municipal Asset minus applicable fees, if any. The LOC covers amounts due on the Custodial Receipts on any payment date to the extent that such amounts are not received by the custodian from the Municipal Asset. The LOC provider is also obligated to pay principal and interest due on the Custodial Receipts upon any optional redemption of the Custodial Receipts if there is any shortfall in the amount due on the Custodial Receipts from the proceeds of the sale of the Municipal Asset.

The LOC is sized for the full principal amount of the Municipal Asset plus 159 days of interest amounts at the maximum rate, 15%, for the Municipal Asset, which will provide sufficient principal and interest coverage for the Custodial Receipts. Draws for funds made by 9:45 a.m. (New York City time) by the custodian under the LOC on any business day shall be paid by the LOC provider by 12:30 p.m. (New York City time) on such business day.

The Final Expiration Date of the LOC is the earliest of: (i) the fifth business day after the Preference Period Expiration Date; or (ii) the date that is 125 days following the Optional Redemption Date. The scheduled expiration date of the LOC is September 15, 2022, provided the obligation of the LOC provider to fund any Preference Account Shortfall shall extend to the Final Expiration Date. In addition the scheduled expiration date shall be automatically extended for a period of 364 days from its current date in the event that the optional redemption scheduled for the fifth business day prior to the scheduled expiration date does not take place.

Substitution of the LOC is permitted at any time provided that the depositor provide the custodian with prior written notice from each rating agency then rating the Custodial Receipts that such substitute credit enhancement shall not result in the reduction or withdrawal of the then current ratings on the Custodial Receipts.

The Custodial Receipts are subject to optional redemption upon each of the following: (i) the fifth business day prior to the scheduled expiration date of the LOC; (ii) the fifth business day following payment of any principal or interest shortfall by the LOC provider; and (iii) the fifth business day after the business day on which the custodian obtains knowledge of an act of bankruptcy by the issuer of the Municipal Asset.

On any optional redemption date, if the Bank fails to pay the optional redemption then such optional redemption shall be canceled and the LOC shall remain in effect. The Custodial Receipts will remain outstanding supported by the underlying Municipal Asset and the LOC. The Custodial Receipts are subject to redemption upon redemption of the Municipal Asset.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Tender Option Bonds and Related Instruments published in February 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1088098. An additional methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

