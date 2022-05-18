Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to KODIT Global 2022-1's proposed notes; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a long-term backed senior unsecured debt rating of Aa2 to the notes to be issued by KODIT Global 2022-1 Company Limited, a special purpose company incorporated in Korea in January 2022 and owned by Korea Credit Guarantee Fund (KODIT, Aa2, stable). The outlook on KODIT Global 2022-1 Company Limited is stable.

The notes are being issued as Social bonds and the net proceeds will be used to finance projects and assets that are consistent with the eligibility criteria set out in KODIT's Sustainability Financing Framework.

The rating on the notes is subject to the receipt of final documentation, the terms and conditions of which are not expected to change in any material way from the draft document that Moody's has reviewed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 long-term backed senior unsecured rating for the notes is in line with KODIT's Aa2 issuer rating and reflects the structure of the notes.

The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by KODIT in accordance with the deed of guarantee. The obligations under the guarantee rank at least pari passu with the issuer's and guarantor's all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

KODIT's Aa2 foreign-currency long-term issuer rating is at the same level as the Government of Korea's Aa2 rating. The very close alignment of KODIT's and the government's interest and objectives with a clear public policy mandate underpins its rating to be on par with the government's.

KODIT's Aa2 rating reflects (1) Article 41-2 of the Credit Guarantee Fund Act (KODIT Act), which holds the government responsible for KODIT's solvency in the event its reserves are insufficient, (2) KODIT's de facto status of being fully under the government control, and (3) KODIT's close affiliation with the government given its policy mandate to support Korea's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

The rating for the notes is underpinned by KODIT's repayment obligations under the guarantee. Consequently, the factors that can cause KODIT's ratings to be upgraded will also drive the rating for the notes.

KODIT's ratings may be upgraded if Korea's sovereign rating is upgraded while its policy mandate is maintained.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

The factors that can cause KODIT's ratings to be downgraded will also drive the rating for the notes.

KODIT's rating could be downgraded if (1) Korea's sovereign rating is downgraded; (2) there is a significant change in the institution's role, such that its importance to the government declines; or (3) there are changes to the legal clause that outlines the government's responsibility for KODIT's solvency.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1976 and headquartered in Daegu, Korea, Korea Credit Guarantee Fund (KODIT) is a public institution that provides various financial and management assistance to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Its main purpose is to provide credit guarantees to promising SMEs that do not have sufficient collateral to obtain loans from financial institutions. KODIT also provides credit insurance, infrastructure credit guarantees, and management consulting services to SMEs and start-ups. As of 31 December 2021, the institution's total assets amounted to KRW12.9 trillion.

