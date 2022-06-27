Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to Korea Gas Corporation's USD MTN drawdown; outlook stable

Hong Kong, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa2 to the proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued by Korea Gas Corporation (Kogas, Aa2 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

The notes will be issued under Kogas' existing USD11 billion global medium-term note (MTN) program, which is rated (P)Aa2.

Kogas plans to use the net proceeds from the proposed issuance for general corporate purposes, including working capital, investments and the development of overseas gas exploration projects, capital spending and repayment of outstanding borrowings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Aa2 rating reflects Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of extraordinary support for Kogas from the Government of Korea, given the company's strategic importance as Korea's only vertically integrated gas utility and the high reputation and contagion risks that would result should the company default," says Mic Kang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The very high likelihood of support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) underpins a seven-notch uplift from Kogas' baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). Moody's assessment is also based on the Korean government's very high willingness and strong ability to support Kogas, given the sovereign's ample financial reserves, as reflected in its Aa2 rating with a stable outlook.

Moody's expects the Korean government to provide timely support to Kogas if the gas utility's viability is at risk, given its important strategic policy role in the importation, transmission and wholesale of natural gas in Korea, as stipulated by the Kogas Act.

In addition, the government will likely provide assistance in the event of disruptions at Kogas to prevent the spread of substantial contagion risks to the local financial markets and the overall government-related issuer (GRI) sector.

As such, Moody's has maintained its "Very High" support assessment for Kogas, under the rating agency's Joint Default Analysis for GRIs.

Moody's has also continued to assess Kogas' dependence on the government as "Very High", given the company's close links with the government. This assessment mainly stems from Kogas' mandated policy role in the country's gas utility sector under the government's supervision, and the company's reliance on the same revenue base as the government and their exposure to common credit risks.

Kogas' baa3 BCA takes into account its near monopoly in the transmission and wholesale of natural gas in Korea, and the supportive financial metrics for its BCA. At the same time, the BCA is constrained by the absence of a solid track record of timely cost pass-throughs, particularly for residential gas use, and the company's still-high debt relative to cash flow from its core gas utility operations.

Moody's expects Kogas' financial metrics to remain supportive of its baa3 BCA over the next 12-18 months, as the recent tariff adjustments for residential and certain commercial gas use, along with continued timely pass-throughs to power generators, will likely mitigate the impact of the increasing price of imported gas. Moody's projects Kogas' funds from operations (FFO)/adjusted debt will stay at around 6%-7% in 2022-23, slightly down from 7.5% in 2021.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Kogas' exposure to environmental risk is moderately negative, mainly driven by its exposure to carbon transition and climate risks given the company's gas utility-focused operations.

Kogas' exposure to social risk is moderately negative, reflecting the risk that public concern over environmental, social or affordability issues could lead to adverse regulatory or political intervention, particularly for timely cost pass-throughs.

Kogas' neutral-to-low governance risk is supported by its financial strategy and risk management, management credibility and track record, organizational structure, and compliance and reporting, which mitigate the risks from its concentrated ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on Kogas' ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the company's strategic importance to Korea's economy and the very high likelihood of support for the company from the government, if and when needed, will remain intact over the next 12-18 months.

An upgrade of Korea' sovereign rating could trigger an upgrade for Kogas' ratings. Moody's could also raise Kogas' BCA if its FFO/debt exceeds 10% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating would result in a downgrade of Kogas' ratings. In addition, Moody's would review Kogas' ratings in the event of significant adverse changes in the company's relationships with the government or its policy roles.

Moody's could lower Kogas' BCA if the company's FFO/debt remains below 5% on a sustained basis. However, a change in the company's BCA would not immediately affect the ratings because government support will remain a predominant rating factor over at least the next two to three years.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

As Korea's only fully integrated natural gas company, Kogas holds a near monopoly over the importation, transmission, and wholesale of natural gas in Korea. Listed on the Korea Stock Exchange, Kogas was 54.6% owned by the Korean government, directly and indirectly, through Korea Electric Power Corporation and local governments as of 31 March 2022.

