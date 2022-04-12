Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to Korea Water Resources Corp's USD MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa2 to the proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued by Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water, Aa2 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

The notes will be issued under K-water's existing USD2.0 billion euro medium-term note (MTN) program, which is rated (P)Aa2.

Moody's understands that K-water plans to use all or part of the proceeds to refinance existing debt and fund new projects, such as flood protection, waterways protection and management, improvement of water supply infrastructure, renewable energy and water management.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Aa2 rating is primarily driven by our assessment of a very high likelihood of support from the Korean government for K-water, if and when needed, given K-water's important policy roles in the country's water utility sector and the high reputational and contagion risks that may arise if it were to default," says Mic Kang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Moody's expects that K-water will remain strategically important to the Korean government (Aa2 stable) for at least the next three to five years. It carries out the policy roles of constructing, managing and operating most of the country's water utility assets, as the exclusive builder of water infrastructure in the country, as well as the dominant water wholesaler, and as mandated by the K-water Act.

In addition, the government will likely step in to provide assistance in the event of disruptions at K-water to prevent the spread of substantial contagion risks to the local financial markets and the government-related issuer (GRI) sector overall.

Moody's assumption of government support is further underpinned by the Korean government's strong ability to provide support to K-water and other major GRIs, given the sovereign's ample financial reserves, and as reflected by the government's Aa2 rating and stable outlook.

The very high likelihood that the government will provide timely support, if and when needed, means that K-water's credit quality will remain closely linked to that of the government and continue to benefit from an uplift of seven notches from its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa3.

As such, Moody's assessment of support for K-water is "Very High", under Moody's Joint Default Analysis (JDA) for GRIs. Moody's assessment of dependence is also "Very High", given K-water's close links to the Korean government, mainly stemming from its status as an implementer of mandated policy roles for the country's water utility sector under the government's supervision, its reliance on the same revenue base as the Korean government, and its exposure to common credit risks.

K-water's baa3 BCA mainly reflects the stable cash flows from the company's core regulated water supply operations, its dominant market position in Korea's water utility market, and ongoing regular financial support from the government.

At the same time, these strengths are tempered by the low visibility regarding adjustments for water tariffs and K-water's exposure to unregulated real estate development projects, which are susceptible to the cyclicality in Korea's real estate market.

Moody's projects K-water's funds from operations (FFO)/adjusted debt and FFO/interest coverage ratios will stand at 10%-14% over the next 12-18 months, which is similar to the 2021 level, given expectations of steady operating cash flow from K-water's water utility business and limited funded capital spending.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

K-water exposure to environmental risk is mainly associated with physical climate risk and water management, which could affect its water sourcing. K-water has managed its multipurpose dams and controlled water pollution without any major operational disruptions.

K-water is exposed to social risks linked to demographic and social trends, given the low visibility regarding tariff adjustments, and responsible products, given the public's high expectations for water quality.

The tight supervision of K-water by the Korean government, along with the government's extraordinary support, will support the company's governance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on K-water's ratings reflects Moody's expectations that the company's strategic importance to Korea's economy and the very high likelihood of support for the company from the government, if and when needed, will remain intact over the next 12-18 months.

An upgrade of Korea's sovereign rating could trigger a review of K-water's ratings. Moody's could also increase K-water's BCA if the company's FFO/debt exceeds 15% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating would result in a downgrade of K-water's ratings. In addition, Moody's would review K-water's ratings in the event of significant adverse changes in the company's relationship with the government or its policy roles.

Moody's could lower K-water's BCA if the company's FFO/debt remains below 10% on a sustained basis. However, a change in the company's BCA would not immediately affect its ratings, given that government support will remain a predominant rating factor over the next two to three years at least.

The methodologies used in this rating were Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121971, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Korea Water Resources Corporation operates a state-owned water utility in Korea and is fully owned by the Korean government (Aa2 stable), directly and indirectly through Korea Development Bank (Aa2 stable) and municipal governments.

The company constructs, operates and manages multipurpose dams, and multi-regional and local water supply systems. It is also involved in developing industrial complexes assigned by the government.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

