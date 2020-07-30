Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to Michigan State Building Authority's Series 2020 I and Aa2/P-1 to Series 2020 II; outlook stable

New York, July 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa2 to the Michigan State Building Authority's 2020 Revenue and Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series I (Facilities Program), and ratings of Aa2/P-1 to its 2020 Multi-Modal Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series II (Facilities Program). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating reflects the State of Michigan's (Aa1, stable) strong credit quality, a moderately strong legal structure, and the more essential nature of the infrastructure projects -- primarily educational facilities -- financed by bonds of the State Building Authority (SBA). The long-term rating assigned, Aa2, is a notch below the state's general obligation rating because the lease payments that secure the authority's bonds are subject to annual legislative appropriation.

The P-1 rating on the Series II bonds (VRO rate mode) reflects the ability of the State Building Authority to generate liquidity whether through refinancing or other means to repay note principal and interest on an expedited, 13-month schedule in the event of a failed remarketing of an optional tender, as provided for in the bonds' supplemental indenture. The 13 month period provides sufficient time for the State Building Authority to evaluate financing alternatives and to implement a plan for making the principal and interest payment on the debt.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for these rating actions. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Michigan State Building Authority's securities. However, the situation surrounding the coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the bonds changes, we will update the rating or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The state's stable outlook is supported by state governance practices that make rapid fiscal adjustment likely in the event of economic or revenue challenges, as well as an economic base that has become more diversified, although it remains exposed to factors that adversely affect the US car manufacturing industry.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Short-term rating only: Not applicable

-Upgrade of the state's general obligation rating, reflecting ability to generate fiscal surpluses through economic cycles, progress toward full pension funding or reduction in potential exposure to stressed local governments

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Downgrade of the state's GO rating, because of factors such as elevated vulnerability to economic downturns, reversal of trend of budget surpluses or worsening pension liabilities

-Short-term rating only: dramatic decrease in liquidity or deterioration in capital market access

LEGAL SECURITY

The SBA's bonds are secured by lease payments that Michigan makes on properties owned by the SBA. Under this transaction structure, SBA uses bond proceeds to build or purchase facilities, leases those facilities to the state, and pledges the lease payments to bondholders under a bond indenture.

The SBA's $2.86 billion of lease debt is all secured under the same master indenture, meaning that SBA bondholders have a lien on all the rental payments that the state makes to SBA. The leases as a result are essentially cross-collateralized and on parity with one another. The leases that secure SBA bonds consist of about 160 properties. Most of the leases are for higher education projects, and some are for other essential state purposes, such as state office buildings and correctional facilities.

The governor is required by state law and by the bond documents to include the lease payments in the executive budget proposal. Although the legislature could theoretically decide not to appropriate such payments, the Michigan Supreme Court has issued an advisory opinion that doing so would be illegal, because the leases are contractual obligations. According to the opinion, the state is legally required to make the rental payments. This appears to be a stronger security than exists for most state leases, in which payments are explicitly discretionary. However, if the legislature decided not to appropriate, bondholder remedies would still likely be fraught with constitutional and legal complications.

Michigan leases are also abatement leases, meaning the lease payments could be disrupted if the property is deemed "untenantable." The leased facilities are already in operation and so abatement is unlikely. Further, abatement risk is mitigated through required insurance of financed facilities, providing for both full replacement cost and three years of rental interruption insurance. No SBA leases have ever actually been abated, and the authority's bonds are backed by a debt-service reserve fund (containing $37 million) that has never been drawn on.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of Series I will refund prior debt to reduce the SBA's variable-rate exposure and fund new projects. About $140 million of the authority's $172 million in variable rate bonds outstanding will be refunded by proceeds of the fixed-rate Series I. (Depending on market conditions, Series I may also include amounts to advance-refund outstanding fixed-rate SBA debt to achieve interest-cost savings.) Further, Series I will finance 10 projects, primarily at state colleges and universities, but also for other state facilities, including infrastructural upgrades to the Michigan State Capitol Building, which was constructed in 1879. The Series II VRO bonds will refund the authority's $32 million of outstanding 2007 Multi-Modal Revenue Bonds, Series I.

PROFILE

The Michigan State Building Authority is a conduit issuer created under state law to issue debt that funds construction of (or other investments in) buildings used by the state, including institutions of higher education. Michigan ranked 10th by population in 2019, with just under 10 million residents. Its GDP in 2019 amounted to $541.6 billion, ranking 14th among states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

