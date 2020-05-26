Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to NAV CANADA's proposed issuance of general obligation notes; outlook stable

Toronto, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today assigned a Aa2 rating to NAV CANADA's proposed issuance of General Obligation Notes (together, the Notes). The Notes will be issued under the General Obligation Indenture dated February 21 2006 and thus will rank pari-passu with the existing senior unsecured debt. The outlook is stable.

"The new debt issue will help NAV CANADA enhance its liquidity levels to manage through several months of material declines in traffic", says Catherine Deluz, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

NAV CANADA will use the proceeds of the Notes for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of borrowings under its bank credit facilities or other borrowings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

NAV CANADA's Aa2 rating reflects its baseline credit assessment (BCA) of aa2, low default dependence with and low probability of extraordinary support from the Government of Canada (Aaa). NAV CANADA's aa2 BCA reflects strong fundamentals such as NAV CANADA being the sole civil air navigation service provider in Canada covering a very large airspace, the outright ownership of its assets, and ultimately its unfettered right to set rates, fees and charges to meet its financial requirements.

However, we expect that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will lead to material losses of air traffic for NAV CANADA in 2020, possibly continuing in 2021 or longer, and thus will result in deteriorated credit metrics. After the coronavirus outbreak is controlled, the timing and strength of a recovery in passenger traffic is uncertain given the current environment of international travel restrictions and deteriorating global and local economic outlook. A reversion of credit metrics to levels closer to the pre-coronavirus levels will hinge on a consistent recovery in airline traffic volumes over the next two to three years -- along with NAV CANADA's continued adoption of measures to strengthen its financial position.

NAV CANADA has enough liquidity to manage through several months of material declines in traffic in the form of a one-year, cash funded, debt service reserve fund for debt issued under the Master Trust Indenture, an operations and maintenance reserve with approximately three months of operating costs, a committed credit facility with over CAD300 million available that is provided by a syndicate of Aa rated banks and, after the contemplated note issue, several hundreds of millions of dollars of cash. The Notes issued as General Obligation Bonds benefit from liquidity requirements that are equivalent to the ones required under the Master Trust Indenture. Together, these liquidity sources, combined with cost management measures and capital expenditure reductions that have been implemented, as well as an announced rate increase to take effect on September 1, 2020 (albeit with a cash impact spread over five years) will provide NAV CANADA with the ability to withstand the material declines in air traffic that we expect in 2020 and still in 2021 or longer.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel and thus cancellations of airline routes and closing of borders. Today's rating assignment reflects the impact of the breadth and severity of the shock on NAV CANADA's credit quality.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial air transportation sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, NAV CANADA has been left vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and to the outbreak continuing to spread.

Moody's base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe cuts in airline traffic over the upcoming months but that there will be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting by the third quarter of 2020.

Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003, the prospects for traffic rebound are more uncertain because (1) travel restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic outlook will likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending, even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have drastically cut capacity. As events continue to unfold, there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, 2020-2021 traffic volumes are difficult to predict.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that NAV CANADA will implement the necessary rate increases to compensate for lower levels of activity as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and will maintain a strong liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure is unlikely at this stage given the current reduced air traffic activity.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if:

- it appears likely that the coronavirus outbreak has a more sustained detrimental impact on traffic levels, either because of sustained travel restrictions or potential airline failures;

- a drop in air traffic and/or increased costs occurs coupled with a reluctance on the part of management to raise rates as required in a timely fashion;

- any curtailment on the ability of NAV CANADA to set rates at levels sufficient to recover all costs and debt service;

- cash and unused credit facilities are substantially below the equivalent of six months of revenue on a sustained basis; or

- the issuer is not able to refinance maturing debt issues in the debt capital markets

PROFILE

NAV CANADA is a non-share capital corporation which owns, operates and maintains Canada's civil air navigation system (ANS), following its 1996 acquisition from the Government of Canada. NAV CANADA operates the ANS through seven area control centres located at Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Moncton and Gander, forty control towers, fifty-five flight service stations, seven flight information centres and various other assets across Canada. NAV CANADA is governed by the 1996 Civil Air Navigation Services Commercialization Act (ANS Act). NAV CANADA's debt is supported solely by the revenue stream the company generates through the provision of air navigation services to operators and aircraft owners within the Canadian controlled airspace. None of that debt is supported either implicitly, or explicitly, by the Government of Canada.

