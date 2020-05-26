Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to NAV CANADA's proposed issuance of general obligation notes; outlook stable

Toronto, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today assigned a Aa2 rating to NAV CANADA's proposed issuance of
General Obligation Notes (together, the Notes). The Notes
will be issued under the General Obligation Indenture dated February 21
2006 and thus will rank pari-passu with the existing senior unsecured
debt. The outlook is stable.
"The new debt issue will help NAV CANADA enhance its liquidity levels
to manage through several months of material declines in traffic",
says Catherine Deluz, a Moody's Senior Vice President.
NAV CANADA will use the proceeds of the Notes for general corporate purposes,
including the repayment of borrowings under its bank credit facilities
or other borrowings.
RATINGS RATIONALE
NAV CANADA's Aa2 rating reflects its baseline credit assessment
(BCA) of aa2, low default dependence with and low probability of
extraordinary support from the Government of Canada (Aaa). NAV
CANADA's aa2 BCA reflects strong fundamentals such as NAV CANADA
being the sole civil air navigation service provider in Canada covering
a very large airspace, the outright ownership of its assets,
and ultimately its unfettered right to set rates, fees and charges
to meet its financial requirements.
However, we expect that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will
lead to material losses of air traffic for NAV CANADA in 2020, possibly
continuing in 2021 or longer, and thus will result in deteriorated
credit metrics. After the coronavirus outbreak is controlled,
the timing and strength of a recovery in passenger traffic is uncertain
given the current environment of international travel restrictions and
deteriorating global and local economic outlook. A reversion of
credit metrics to levels closer to the pre-coronavirus levels will
hinge on a consistent recovery in airline traffic volumes over the next
two to three years -- along with NAV CANADA's continued
adoption of measures to strengthen its financial position.
NAV CANADA has enough liquidity to manage through several months of material
declines in traffic in the form of a one-year, cash funded,
debt service reserve fund for debt issued under the Master Trust Indenture,
an operations and maintenance reserve with approximately three months
of operating costs, a committed credit facility with over CAD300
million available that is provided by a syndicate of Aa rated banks and,
after the contemplated note issue, several hundreds of millions
of dollars of cash. The Notes issued as General Obligation Bonds
benefit from liquidity requirements that are equivalent to the ones required
under the Master Trust Indenture. Together, these liquidity
sources, combined with cost management measures and capital expenditure
reductions that have been implemented, as well as an announced rate
increase to take effect on September 1, 2020 (albeit with a cash
impact spread over five years) will provide NAV CANADA with the ability
to withstand the material declines in air traffic that we expect in 2020
and still in 2021 or longer.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental,
Social & Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel
and thus cancellations of airline routes and closing of borders.
Today's rating assignment reflects the impact of the breadth and severity
of the shock on NAV CANADA's credit quality.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial air transportation
sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock
given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
NAV CANADA has been left vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions and to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of severe cuts in airline traffic over the upcoming months
but that there will be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting
by the third quarter of 2020.
Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003,
the prospects for traffic rebound are more uncertain because (1) travel
restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread
of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic
outlook will likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending,
even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak
is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have drastically
cut capacity. As events continue to unfold, there is a higher
than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of travel restrictions
and drop in travel demand. Hence, 2020-2021 traffic
volumes are difficult to predict.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that NAV CANADA will
implement the necessary rate increases to compensate for lower levels
of activity as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and will maintain
a strong liquidity profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure is unlikely at this stage given the current reduced
air traffic activity.
Downward rating pressure could emerge if:
- it appears likely that the coronavirus outbreak has a more sustained
detrimental impact on traffic levels, either because of sustained
travel restrictions or potential airline failures;
- a drop in air traffic and/or increased costs occurs coupled with
a reluctance on the part of management to raise rates as required in a
timely fashion;
- any curtailment on the ability of NAV CANADA to set rates at
levels sufficient to recover all costs and debt service;
- cash and unused credit facilities are substantially below the
equivalent of six months of revenue on a sustained basis; or
- the issuer is not able to refinance maturing debt issues in the
debt capital markets
PROFILE
NAV CANADA is a non-share capital corporation which owns,
operates and maintains Canada's civil air navigation system (ANS),
following its 1996 acquisition from the Government of Canada. NAV
CANADA operates the ANS through seven area control centres located at
Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal,
Moncton and Gander, forty control towers, fifty-five
flight service stations, seven flight information centres and various
other assets across Canada. NAV CANADA is governed by the 1996
Civil Air Navigation Services Commercialization Act (ANS Act).
NAV CANADA's debt is supported solely by the revenue stream the company
generates through the provision of air navigation services to operators
and aircraft owners within the Canadian controlled airspace. None
of that debt is supported either implicitly, or explicitly,
by the Government of Canada.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports
and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
