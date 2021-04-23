Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to NYS HFA, Affordable Housing Rev. Bonds, 2021 Series C Refunding Bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a rating of Aa2 to the proposed New York State Housing Finance Agency's (the "Agency" or "NYS HFA") $23,915,000 Affordable Housing Revenue Bonds, 2021 Series C Refunding Bonds (Climate Bond Certified/Sustainability Bonds) (the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be issued under the Agency's General Resolution adopted on August 2007 (the "Resolution"). Moody's also maintains an Aa2 rating on all outstanding parity debt issued under the Resolution. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating reflects (i) the credit quality of the credit support providers for the multifamily mortgage loans pledged to the bondholders under the program's Resolution and Supplemental Resolutions, (ii) the additional funds provided by the Agency and pledged to the bondholders, (iii) the active role of management, the program's track record and management's flexibility to release assets under certain conditions, and (iv) the credit support providers of varying credit quality.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that the overall credit quality of the credit support providers will not vary significantly and that, going forward, management will continue to pledge mortgage loans under the Resolution with credit support providers of similar credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- A change in practice that would result in an increase in the overall credit quality of the credit support providers and/or a significant increase in excess assets over liabilities and the commitment to maintain it.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A rating downgrade of the State of New York Mortgage Agency ("SONYMA") Mortgage Insurance Fund ("MIF")-Single Family Pool Insurance Account (Aa1 stable), or rating downgrades of other credit support providers with a material amount of exposure.

- A substantial weakening in the financial position of the program.

LEGAL SECURITY

The Bonds are special revenue obligations of the Agency, payable solely from and secured by the assets pledged under the Resolution. This includes revenues, funds and accounts, and program assets that mainly consist of mortgage loans and any payments received under credit enhancement facilities. The Resolution provides security for all parity obligations issued under it. The Agency retains a level of flexibility in financing loans with credit enhancement of varying types and credit quality.

Additionally, the Resolution and Supplemental Resolutions provide that bonds may be purchased in lieu of redemption by or at the direction of the Agency. In addition, certain outstanding bonds, upon default of the related Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae credit enhanced loan, may be subject to mandatory tender for purchase to become "Freddie Mac Pledged Bonds" or "Fannie Mae Pledged Bonds." The rating on the bonds does not apply to any such purchased or tendered bonds while the bonds remain in such status.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Bonds are anticipated to partially refund outstanding Series 2017 J Bonds that financed the Grand Apartments project, a construction of three buildings containing 135 revenue generating units to be located in New York City, Bronx County.

It's anticipated that the mortgage loans will be credit enhanced by an irrevocable direct-pay letters of credit (LOC) from TD Bank, N.A. (counterparty risk assessments Aa3(cr) and P-1(cr)) until the construction of the project is complete. Also, the SONYMA MIF Project Pool Insurance Account has extended its commitment to provide mortgage insurance on the mortgage loan after the construction of the project is complete. The loans and the proceeds of credit enhancement on the loan will be pledged to bondholders under the program's Resolution and Supplemental Resolutions.

PROFILE

The Agency was created as a public benefit corporation in 1960 to finance low and moderate income housing. The Affordable Housing Revenue Bonds Resolution, adopted on August 22, 2007, is the Agency's active parity resolution with over $4.596 billion of mortgage loans outstanding that supports about $4.725 billion of bonds outstanding, as October 31, 2020. The Resolution permits the issuance of additional bonds secured equally and ratably by the pledged assets. The Agency anticipates that it will issue additional bonds under the Resolution in the future, primarily for the purpose of financing rental housing developments for persons of low and moderate income in the State of New York, in furtherance of the Agency's mission. The Resolution also permits the issuance of subordinate obligations, but none have been issued to date.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Housing Finance Agency Multifamily Methodology published in November 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1041931. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

