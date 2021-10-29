Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to San Antonio (CPS Energy) TX Combined Utility Enterprise's remarketed variable rate junior lien revenue refunding bonds, series 2015B fixed rate conversion

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to City of San Antonio, TX Combined Utility Enterprise's (CPS Energy) refunding of $102,000,000 million in Variable Rate Junior Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2015B fixed rate conversion. The rating outlook for CPS Energy is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 junior lien rating considers the subordinate pledge relative to the security on the senior lien obligations, currently rated at Aa1, and considers CPS Energy's various strengths including: the utility's broad and growing service area economy; supportive self-regulation on electric and gas rates and sound environmental policies; competitive retail rates despite a high General Fund transfer requirement; a competitive, reliable and diverse power supply; conservative financial record including strong liquidity; and the sound debt structure and risk management program.

In March of this year, Moody's revised CPS Energy's outlook to negative from stable due to the significant uncertainty surrounding the ultimate costs to be incurred by the utility as a result of the high natural gas costs for its distribution system and power purchase costs associated with the winter storm and frigid temperatures in Texas during the week of February 14th. CPS Energy estimates natural gas and power costs of around $670 million and $365 million respectively, totaling just over $1 billion accumulated in that week, or the equivalent of CPS Energy's annual fuel costs for a typical year. CPS energy anticipates revising these costs down slightly with the posting of its offering documents.

Purchased power costs account for incurred and projected short payments from ERCOT. CPS Energy currently estimates it has been short paid $18 million by ERCOT. As of today, approximately $272 million in purchased power costs have been paid and $143 million of gas costs were conceded as owed. CPS Energy is disputing around $527 million of natural gas costs which it believes to be exorbitant, and withholding such payment under the Disputed Payment Provision pursuant to market standard contracts promulgated by the North American Energy Standards Board. Around $309 million of natural gas costs are owed to two Energy Transfer subsidiaries. CPS Energy has filed suit against eighteen gas suppliers in Bexar County District Court, after paying or offering to pay $38.83/MMBtu pursuant to the disputed Payment Provision, and has been sued by two gas suppliers in Harris County District Court for nonpayment of the full, invoiced amount, which CPS Energy is disputing as unenforceable due to unconscionability and public policy defenses. CPS Energy continues to work towards commercial solutions with certain natural gas suppliers.

Although House Bill 4492 was signed into law by the Governor, authorizing a loan of up to $800 million to Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) from the State's Economic Stabilization (or "Rainy Day") fund for securitization, load serving entities, including CPS Energy, may opt out of the securitization if they have paid in full all invoices owed ERCOT during the winter weather event. The proceeds from the securitization will be used by ERCOT to pay market participants that were short-paid for power purchases during the 2021 Winter Weather Event with the remainder going to reimburse an ERCOT fund that was temporarily used to absorb the initial short payments during the storm. HB 4492 also authorizes financing of up to $2.1 billion for reliability deployment price adder charges and ancillary services in excess of the systemwide offer cap of $9,000 per MWh.

In the event CPS Energy needs to absorb financial costs on the outer range of its current estimates, it could be required to potentially issue up to $1 billion of additional debt, while creating a regulatory asset which would enable it to recover costs from customers over an extended period of time (>20 years). Establishment of the regulatory asset would require both Board and City Council approval. Moody's estimates that under such a scenario, the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) could decline to the 1.4x range and the adjusted debt ratio could reach as high as 80% if the higher end of the debt issuance occurred, while liquidity levels would likely decline to levels below the over 300 days cash on hand that CPS Energy has typically carried. As of FY 2021, FOCC and the adjusted debt ratio were 1.85x and 72.7%, respectively compared to 1.75x and 68.7% in FY 2020. CPS Energy expects to pass a rate increase in early calendar year 2022, which is currently under review.

Earlier this year, CPS Energy amended its revolving credit agreements and ancillary documents to allow for the issuance of taxable CP notes under the CP program, in addition to the existing ability to issue tax-exempt notes. This has allowed CPS Energy to issue CP for additional purposes such as fuel costs that were not previously covered under the tax-exempt notes, which we view as credit neutral. The provider and the amount of liquidity support provided under the credit facilities was unchanged at $700 million. The overall CP program remains supported by the same revolving lines of credit for Series A (Tax-Exempt & Taxable), ($400 million) provided by Bank of America, N.A. (Aa2/stable; P-1); for Series B (Tax-exempt & Taxable), ($200 million) from State Street Bank and Trust Company; and for Series C (Tax-Exempt & Taxable) ($100 million) offered by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (Aa1/negative; P-1).

As of July 31, 2021, CPS Energy had approximately $885 million in unrestricted cash available, in addition to $305 million in borrowing capacity remaining under the $700 million CP program. As anticipated, this represents a decline from the liquidity at FY 2021 (Jan 2021) of $968.6 million in unrestricted cash and around 453 adjusted days liquidity on hand. During the year, CPS Energy used $100 million under its Series A Flexible Rate Revolving Note (FRRN) Program and $250 million in taxable commercial paper notes to pay for purchased power costs and conceded natural gas costs associated with the February 2021 winter storm event. CPS Energy still has $500 million in unutilized borrowing capacity under its Series B FRRN. We note that borrowings under the floating rate notes and commercial paper program are short term liquidity solutions that must either be termed-out with longer term future debt issuances or repaid with internally generated liquidity.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding the ultimate financial impact from the sizable costs incurred to procure natural gas and power at significantly elevated prices during the February 2021 Texas winter event, which could lead to significant additional leverage being incurred in order to shield customers from rate spikes over several years, as well as weaker liquidity and a narrowing of credit metrics going forward.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

CPS Energy's senior lien rating is among the highest rating assigned to any combined electric and gas utility in the US, so upward rating prospects are limited, especially in light of the negative outlook owing to the recent events associated with Texas' 2021 winter. The outlook could be stabilized however if the ultimate financial impact to be absorbed by CPS Energy is significantly below what the utility is currently estimating, driven in part to the utility's intention to dispute costs it deems as illegitimate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

In the event the financial impact to be absorbed by CPS Energy associated with the February 2021 winter storm is large, requiring the issuance of long-term debt and the creation of a regulatory asset, there would be negative pressure on the rating given the expectation of sustained weaker credit metrics and liquidity as a result.

Other factors that could exert pressure on the rating include:

- Adjusted debt service coverage that is expected to fall below 1.50 times over a three-year period

- Greater than anticipated impact from coronavirus related economic crisis that could lead to lower levels of liquidity and financial metrics beyond FY 2021

- Customer intolerance for any rate increase that would adversely impact financial metrics

- Extended forced outage at its nuclear facility

- Weakening in competitive position or change in business model that impacts fixed cost recovery

LEGAL SECURITY

Similar to outstanding junior lien obligations, the Series 2015B bonds are secured by the net revenue pledge of CPS Energy's electric and natural gas systems with a sum-sufficient rate covenant required which includes a deposit of 6% of gross revenues into the repair and replacement account, that effectively provides greater than the stated sum-sufficient debt service coverage. The junior lien pledge is subordinate and inferior to the pledge of net revenues securing the senior lien bonds, but prior and superior to the lien on, and pledge of, the net revenues securing the payment of the CP notes.

The junior lien bonds do not have a debt service reserve, however, the senior liens bonds do have a debt service reserve funded at average annual debt service and provided by a surety policy from Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (A2 stable). There is an additional bonds test of 1.50 times maximum annual debt service on senior lien bonds and 1.00 times on all senior and junior-lien debt obligations

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund $102,000,000 of outstanding junior lien variable rate Series 2015B Bonds to be remarketed into a fixed rate mode, taking advantage of the current low interest rate environment.

PROFILE

CPS Energy is a combined utility owned by the City of San Antonio. CPS Energy provides near monopoly locally-owned electric service to a strong economic area that includes all of Bexar County (Aaa stable) and part of seven adjacent counties. There is no service area boundary for the CPS Energy gas system.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

