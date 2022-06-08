Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to preferred shares issued by Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

New York, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa2 rating to Series 2032 Adjustable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred (AMTP) shares issued by Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (ticker: NMZ). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Aa2 ratings on the fund's outstanding AMTP shares.

A summary of the rating action follows:

..Issuer: Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

CUSIP 670682111 -- AMTP Shares Series 2032 aggregate issuance of $100 million (1,000 shares, liquidation preference of $100,000 per share) -- assigned Aa2

CUSIP 670682871 -- AMTP Shares Series 2031 aggregate outstanding of $170.0 million (1,700 shares, liquidation preference of $100,000 per share) -- affirmed Aa2

CUSIP 670682889 -- AMTP Shares Series 2028 aggregate outstanding of $87.0 million (870 shares, liquidation preference of $100,000 per share) -- affirmed Aa2

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on NMZ's preferred shares reflects the fund's strong risk-adjusted asset coverage and fixed charge coverage ratios and offsetting these strengths is the fund's weak asset profile.

In its goal to achieve high current income, NMZ's investment portfolio is well diversified across sectors and municipal issuers. However, the overall credit quality of the portfolio is weak relative to peers and reflects its concentration in average to below investment grade, including unrated, municipal securities.

NMZ's risk-adjusted asset coverage is excellent and consistent with a Aaa rating factor score. Additionally, because the fund is contractually obligated to operate under lower effective leverage levels and slightly higher asset coverage thresholds than that mandated by the Investment Company Act of 1940, the fund scores a Aaa for financial policy. The fund will use cash on hand and the proceeds from the issuance of AMTP shares to reduce its exposure to about $100 million in tender option bonds and reverse repurchase agreements. Under the SEC's rule Use of Derivatives by Registered Investment Companies and Business Development Companies Rule, reverse repos may, at a CEF's election, be treated as a derivative provided that all such transactions including financing transactions such as tender option bonds receive similar treatment. At 30 April, NMZ's effective leverage stood at about 40% which we do not expect to change significantly following the transaction.

The fund has an excellent capacity to cover periodic payments, including preferred dividends. For the trailing twelve months ended 30 April, NMZ's portfolio covered fixed charges at over 20 times net investment income. The fund's advisers have risk management practices in place to mitigate the risk of increases in interest rates that could weaken the overall performance of the fund.

Moody's rates NMZ's preferred shares one-notch below the fund's senior rating profile to reflect the subordinate position of the preferred shares relative to any senior obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade from the preferred share rating of Aa2 would be possible if there is: 1) a material reduction in NMZ's effective leverage; or 2) a sustained improvement to the fund's asset quality. Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if there is: 1) a sustained decline in the fund's risk-adjusted asset coverage ratio; or 2) a deterioration in the credit quality of the fund's investment portfolio; or 3) the fund's capital structure is heavily weighted towards senior obligations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Closed-End Funds Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69686. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

