Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to strategic Abu Dhabi gas pipelines' bonds; outlook stable

London, 22 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today assigned a Aa2 rating to the senior secured amortising bonds (the Bonds) to be issued by Galaxy Pipeline Assets Bidco Ltd (Galaxy BidCo, or the Issuer). The outlook is stable.

Galaxy BidCo purchased, in July 2020, a 47.7% interest in ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets LLC (AssetCo). The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to refinance existing bank debt, pay hedge break costs and associated fees that, in total, currently amount to around USD8 billion.

AssetCo, a limited-purpose entity under the laws of Abu Dhabi, Government of (Government of Abu Dhabi, Aa2 stable), United Arab Emirates, Government of (Government of United Arab Emirates, Aa2 stable), entered into a 20-year agreement (expiring June 2040) with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to lease a network of 38 onshore pipelines covering 982.3km in Abu Dhabi. AssetCo has also entered into a 20-year Pipelines Use & Operation Agreement with ADNOC, under which ADNOC pays a fixed tariff with a ship-or-pay minimum volume commitment (MVC) and ADNOC is responsible for operations and maintenance at its own cost. The pipelines have an aggregate gross nameplate capacity of 10.5 billion standard cubic feet per day of sales and injection gas and 161,314 tonnes per day of natural gas liquids.

"The Galaxy BidCo bonds will refinance debt raised to part fund the purchase of a share of critical gas pipeline assets for Abu Dhabi, and the credit benefits from risk transfer to ADNOC" said Christopher Bredholt, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for the Issuer. "The sale of a minority interest to institutional investors is consistent with ADNOC's stated strategy to unlock value in its midstream assets while retaining operational control".

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on the Bonds reflects as credit strengths: (1) the critical strategic nature of the pipelines to ADNOC and the Government of Abu Dhabi; (2) high predictability of revenue under a long-term Pipelines Use & Operation Agreement, with a fixed tariff and minimum volume commitment from a creditworthy counterparty; (3) ADNOC is responsible for undertaking the O&M at its own expense and retains force majeure and decommissioning risk; (4) favourable cancellation, termination and force majeure regime under the project documents supports Bondholder recovery in the event the contracts are terminated early; and (5) project finance creditor protections, including six-month debt service reserve facility, distribution lock-up triggers, fully amortising debt, and Bondholder security package.

The rating also reflects, as credit challenges: (1) Galaxy BidCo's minority shareholding and Bondholders' lack of security over the physical assets, though Moody's considers the protections within AssetCo's shareholders' agreement are creditor friendly; (2) Galaxy BidCo is exposed to potential stoppage of dividend payments from AssetCo, as ADNOC HoldCo will have the right (at its sole discretion) to suspend AssetCo's distributions to shareholders as a result of ADNOC ceasing to make dividend payments to the Government of Abu Dhabi. However, Moody's considers as partial mitigants (i) the Issuer's committed liquidity of six months can be drawn following a temporary distribution block, (ii) to date ADNOC has not suspended dividends to the Government of Abu Dhabi and (iii) ADNOC must continue making ongoing MVC payments to AssetCo, and dividends that would have otherwise been paid will accumulate in a segregated shareholder account providing incentives to keep Galaxy BidCo debt repayments current; (3) high financial leverage, though in line with the cost recovery risk profile of the project, with minimum/average Moody's base case forecast DSCRs of 1.08x/1.08x based on the MVC revenues; (4) some exposure to refinancing risk in case all of the existing c. USD8 billion bank debt is not refinanced in Q4 2020, albeit manageable in Moody's view; (5) the lenders under the Debt Service Reserve Facility (DSRF) rank super senior, which may ultimately reduce Bondholder recovery following a default; and (6) the nature of the assets and the legal jurisdiction provide less certainty around the ability of Bondholders to effectively enforce their security in a timely manner, and the UAE's bankruptcy regime is relatively untested.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on the rating is stable, reflecting the stable rating on the Government of Abu Dhabi's government bond rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the Government of Abu Dhabi's sovereign bond rating were upgraded.

Moody's could downgrade the rating: (1) if the Government of Abu Dhabi's sovereign bond rating were downgraded; (2) if AssetCo dividend payments to shareholders are suspended at ADNOC HoldCo's request (following ADNOC suspension of dividend payments to Government), together with a failure of Galaxy BidCo sponsors to provide liquidity to keep the Issuer current on debt service in the event the DSRF is fully drawn; or (3) disagreements amongst project parties arise and are expected to lead to potential termination of key contracts resulting in protracted arbitration/legal proceedings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ISSUER PROFILE

Galaxy BidCo's business is limited to its 47.7% shareholding in AssetCo.

Galaxy BidCo is a special purpose vehicle incorporated under the laws of Jersey, and 100% owned by funds managed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM, Baa1 stable), Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), NH Investment & Securities Co., Ltd (NHI&S), Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, Aa1 stable) and SNAM S.p.A (SNAM, Baa2 stable) whose core business is the ownership and management of natural gas infrastructure (together, the Sponsors). ADNOC controls 51% of the shares in AssetCo through its 80% owned subsidiary ADNOC Gas Pipelines HoldCo LLC (ADNOC HoldCo).

