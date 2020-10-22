Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to strategic Abu Dhabi gas pipelines' bonds; outlook stable

London, 22 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today assigned
a Aa2 rating to the senior secured amortising bonds (the Bonds) to be
issued by Galaxy Pipeline Assets Bidco Ltd (Galaxy BidCo, or the
Issuer). The outlook is stable.
Galaxy BidCo purchased, in July 2020, a 47.7%
interest in ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets LLC (AssetCo). The proceeds
of the Bonds will be used to refinance existing bank debt, pay hedge
break costs and associated fees that, in total, currently
amount to around USD8 billion.
AssetCo, a limited-purpose entity under the laws of Abu Dhabi,
Government of (Government of Abu Dhabi, Aa2 stable), United
Arab Emirates, Government of (Government of United Arab Emirates,
Aa2 stable), entered into a 20-year agreement (expiring June
2040) with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to lease a network of
38 onshore pipelines covering 982.3km in Abu Dhabi. AssetCo
has also entered into a 20-year Pipelines Use & Operation Agreement
with ADNOC, under which ADNOC pays a fixed tariff with a ship-or-pay
minimum volume commitment (MVC) and ADNOC is responsible for operations
and maintenance at its own cost. The pipelines have an aggregate
gross nameplate capacity of 10.5 billion standard cubic feet per
day of sales and injection gas and 161,314 tonnes per day of natural
gas liquids.
"The Galaxy BidCo bonds will refinance debt raised to part fund
the purchase of a share of critical gas pipeline assets for Abu Dhabi,
and the credit benefits from risk transfer to ADNOC" said Christopher
Bredholt, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer
and Lead Analyst for the Issuer. "The sale of a minority
interest to institutional investors is consistent with ADNOC's stated
strategy to unlock value in its midstream assets while retaining operational
control".
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 rating on the Bonds reflects as credit strengths: (1) the
critical strategic nature of the pipelines to ADNOC and the Government
of Abu Dhabi; (2) high predictability of revenue under a long-term
Pipelines Use & Operation Agreement, with a fixed tariff and
minimum volume commitment from a creditworthy counterparty; (3) ADNOC
is responsible for undertaking the O&M at its own expense and retains
force majeure and decommissioning risk; (4) favourable cancellation,
termination and force majeure regime under the project documents supports
Bondholder recovery in the event the contracts are terminated early;
and (5) project finance creditor protections, including six-month
debt service reserve facility, distribution lock-up triggers,
fully amortising debt, and Bondholder security package.
The rating also reflects, as credit challenges: (1) Galaxy
BidCo's minority shareholding and Bondholders' lack of security
over the physical assets, though Moody's considers the protections
within AssetCo's shareholders' agreement are creditor friendly;
(2) Galaxy BidCo is exposed to potential stoppage of dividend payments
from AssetCo, as ADNOC HoldCo will have the right (at its sole discretion)
to suspend AssetCo's distributions to shareholders as a result of
ADNOC ceasing to make dividend payments to the Government of Abu Dhabi.
However, Moody's considers as partial mitigants (i) the Issuer's
committed liquidity of six months can be drawn following a temporary distribution
block, (ii) to date ADNOC has not suspended dividends to the Government
of Abu Dhabi and (iii) ADNOC must continue making ongoing MVC payments
to AssetCo, and dividends that would have otherwise been paid will
accumulate in a segregated shareholder account providing incentives to
keep Galaxy BidCo debt repayments current; (3) high financial leverage,
though in line with the cost recovery risk profile of the project,
with minimum/average Moody's base case forecast DSCRs of 1.08x/1.08x
based on the MVC revenues; (4) some exposure to refinancing risk
in case all of the existing c. USD8 billion bank debt is not refinanced
in Q4 2020, albeit manageable in Moody's view; (5) the
lenders under the Debt Service Reserve Facility (DSRF) rank super senior,
which may ultimately reduce Bondholder recovery following a default;
and (6) the nature of the assets and the legal jurisdiction provide less
certainty around the ability of Bondholders to effectively enforce their
security in a timely manner, and the UAE's bankruptcy regime
is relatively untested.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook on the rating is stable, reflecting the stable rating
on the Government of Abu Dhabi's government bond rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the rating if the Government of Abu Dhabi's
sovereign bond rating were upgraded.
Moody's could downgrade the rating: (1) if the Government
of Abu Dhabi's sovereign bond rating were downgraded; (2) if
AssetCo dividend payments to shareholders are suspended at ADNOC HoldCo's
request (following ADNOC suspension of dividend payments to Government),
together with a failure of Galaxy BidCo sponsors to provide liquidity
to keep the Issuer current on debt service in the event the DSRF is fully
drawn; or (3) disagreements amongst project parties arise and are
expected to lead to potential termination of key contracts resulting in
protracted arbitration/legal proceedings.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
ISSUER PROFILE
Galaxy BidCo's business is limited to its 47.7% shareholding
in AssetCo.
Galaxy BidCo is a special purpose vehicle incorporated under the laws
of Jersey, and 100% owned by funds managed by Brookfield
Asset Management Inc. (BAM, Baa1 stable), Government
of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), Global Infrastructure
Partners (GIP), NH Investment & Securities Co.,
Ltd (NHI&S), Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan, Aa1 stable) and SNAM S.p.A
(SNAM, Baa2 stable) whose core business is the ownership and management
of natural gas infrastructure (together, the Sponsors). ADNOC
controls 51% of the shares in AssetCo through its 80% owned
subsidiary ADNOC Gas Pipelines HoldCo LLC (ADNOC HoldCo).
