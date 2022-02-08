Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to the University of South Carolina's higher education and special higher education revenue bonds, Aa3 rating to athletic facilities revenue bond; outlook stable

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Aa2 rating to the University of South Carolina's proposed approximately $14 million Higher Education Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A, a Aa2 rating to the $39 million Special Higher Education Revenue Refunding Bonds (Moore School of Business Project), Series 2022A and a Aa3 rating to the $35 million Athletic Facilities Refunding and Improvement Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A. The proposed fixed rate bonds will have final maturities in fiscal years 2034, 2035 and 2052, respectively. Moody's maintains a Aa2 issuer rating on the University of South Carolina along with Aa2 ratings on the university's outstanding Higher Education and Special Higher Education Revenue Bonds as well as its Aa3 ratings on the Athletic Facilities Revenue Bonds. At the end of fiscal year 2021, the university and affiliated foundations had $863 million of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The maintenance of the Aa2 issuer rating on the University of South Carolina (UofSC) incorporates UofSC's comparatively large scale with operating revenue of $1.5 billion in fiscal 2021. The university's excellent brand and strategic positioning acknowledges the strength of student demand, national reputation and role as the flagship university in the State of South Carolina (Aaa stable). Steady financial discipline and donor support have contributed to growth in total cash and investments, which approached $2 billion in fiscal year 2021 ending June 30. These strengths are offset by increasing financial leverage for capital improvements and a substantial debt-like liability from its participation in the state's underfunded multiple-employer defined benefit pension plans.

The assignment and maintenance of the Aa2 ratings on the Higher Education and Special Higher Education Revenue Bonds incorporates the issuer rating as well as the breadth of pledged revenue and strength of treasury management. The Aa3 rating on the Athletic Facilities Revenue Bonds indicates the importance of athletics to the university, representing 10% of operating revenue, but a narrower legal pledge of net revenue of the athletics department. Active management of the bond program includes potential university transfers in support of the athletic department's net revenue performance in any given year.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates expectations of ongoing revenue growth and operating cash flow performance well above 10%. Future debt capacity at the current rating will remain tied to expectations of cash flow from operations including timely completion and lease up of the Campus Village project. The outlook also is predicated on sustained financial resource growth, sound financial planning and no material diminution of state support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material increase in total cash and investments in light of trend of increasing financial leverage

-Sustained improvement in operating performance and unrestricted liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Reduction in debt affordability through marked increased in debt or weaker operating performance

-Erosion of financial cushion relative to debt or operations

-Reduction in state support for operations or student financial aid

-Sustained decline in debt service coverage from pledged revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

The Higher Education Revenue Bonds are secured by a pledge of net revenues of the parking and housing systems of the university ($30 million in fiscal 2021) and legally available

Additional Funds totaling $923 million in fiscal 2021. Combined coverage was 56.90x for the year. Additional funds include UofSC's unrestricted revenues excluding parking revenues, housing revenues, athletic revenues, state appropriations and student fees dedicated to State Institution Bonds. Other features include a sum sufficient net revenue rate maintenance covenant and additional bonds test.

The Special Higher Education Revenue Bonds are secured by a pledge of certain grant, contract, gift and rental revenues and income ($54 million in fiscal 2021) and legally available Additional Funds totaling $869 million in fiscal 2021. The combined coverage was 186.12x. Other features include a 110% rate maintenance covenant and additional bonds test.

The Athletic Facilities Revenue Bonds are secured by a pledge of the net revenues of the university's Athletic Department, a mandatory student fee and admission ticket surcharges at UofSC's football stadium and basketball arena. Pledged revenues totaled $33 million in fiscal 2021 providing 2.66x debt service coverage against the required 110% rate maintenance covenant. University leadership has the ability and willingness to manage transfers in support of its auxiliary revenue bond programs. UofSC maintains strategic interests in meeting its debt service obligations for the strategically important athletics program. While the COVID-19 pandemic had unprecedented revenue impacts on athletic revenue in fiscal year 2021, these were offset by the one-time distribution by Southeastern Conference of $23 million to each of its members as well as Direct Institutional Support from the university.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Higher Education Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A will be used to refund the Series 2012 bonds for savings as well as to pay costs of issuance. Proceeds from the Special Higher Education Refunding Revenue Bonds (Moore School of Business Project), Series 2022A will be used to refund the Series 2012 bonds for savings as well as to pay costs of issuance. Proceeds from the Athletic Facilities Refunding and Improvement Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A will be used to reimburse the university for improvements to Williams Brice Stadium ($22 million), refund the Series 2010A, Series 2012A and Series 2012B bonds for savings as well as to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

University of South Carolina is a comprehensive public university and university system. In fiscal 2021, UofSC generated operating revenue of $1.5 billion and enrolled 45,631 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

