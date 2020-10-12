Moody's assigns Aa2 ratings to Cuyahoga County, OH's GOLT bonds; outlook stable

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns Aa2 ratings to Cuyahoga County, OH's $60.4 million Capital Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (Tax-Exempt Bonds) and $49.2 million Taxable Capital Improvement Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B (Federally Taxable Bonds). We maintain a Aa2 issuer rating on the county. Following the sale of the refunding bonds the county will have $286.7 million of outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt, all of which is Moody's rated. The outlook is stable.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the county supported by a general obligation unlimited tax pledge (GOULT) pledge. The county does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The county's GOLT debt is considered limited based on the state's statutorily imposed 10-mill limitation on the ad valorem property taxes pledged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the county's sizable tax base, average demographic profile, healthy financial position and moderate debt burden. The rating also considers the county's exposure to underfunded pension liabilities and contingent risk associated with MetroHealth (MetroHealth System, Baa3 stable), a component unit of the county. The coronavirus driven economic downturn has resulted in a decline in sales and use taxes. Through September 2020 county officials report a 3.8% reduction to sales and use tax collections as compared to collections through the same point in 2019, which is significantly less than 20% drop management originally anticipated.

The GOLT rating of Aa2 is on parity with the issuer rating based on the city's full faith and credit pledged towards repayment of its GOLT bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that reserves will be sustained at healthy levels, despite projected sales tax revenue losses in fiscal 2020, given management's reduced expenses in response. The county has implemented furloughs and made other spending cuts to offset revenue losses, and received federal CARES Act funding. The county also passed a new property tax levy in April 2020 to support growing health and human services costs. The outlook also considers the county's extensive tax and revenue base and sound fiscal management practices that include adoption of a two-year budget and quarterly adopted five-year financial forecasts.

The county has exposure to contingent liability risk from MetroHealth, but we expect management would make budgetary adjustments to mitigate impacts on general operations should the system require additional support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of the county's demographic and economic profile

- Moderation of the county's debt and pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened financial position of MetroHealth that requires increased county financial support

- Narrowing of the county's financial position

- Increased debt or pension burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's GOLT bonds are unvoted obligations secured by the county's full faith and credit as well as its pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes within the statutory 10-mill limit.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A bonds will currently refund certain maturities of the county's outstanding General Obligation (Limited Tax) Capital Improvement and Refunding Bonds, Series 2012 for anticipated debt service savings. The 2012 bonds were issued to provide funds or refund bonds previously issued for the purpose of financing various capital projects and equipment purchases.

The Series 2020B bonds will advance refund the county's outstanding Various Purpose Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2014 for anticipated debt service savings. The Series 2014 bonds to provide funds or refund bonds previously issued for the purpose of financing various capital projects and equipment purchases.

PROFILE

Cuyahoga County is one of the two largest counties in Ohio with a population of 1.3 million as of 2018. Approximately 30% of the county's population resides within the City of Cleveland (A1 stable), the county seat. County operations include economic development, health and human services, public safety, judicial and general governmental functions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

