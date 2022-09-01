Moody's assigns Aa2 ratings to Korea Development Bank's Hong Kong branch

Hong Kong, September 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 long-term foreign currency and local currency issuer and deposit ratings to Korea Development Bank, Hong Kong Branch (KDB's Hong Kong Branch).

At the same time, Moody's has assigned a long-term local currency and foreign currency senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) rating of (P)Aa2, long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of Aa2(cr), long-term local currency and foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Aa2, short-term CR Assessment of P-1(cr), short-term local currency and foreign currency counterparty risk rating of P-1, and short-term local currency and foreign currency issuer and deposit ratings of P-1.

The outlook on KDB Hong Kong branch is stable.

A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The obligations of a bank's branch are assigned the same ratings as those assigned to KDB because the branch is part of the same legal entity. Moody's has therefore assigned KDB's Hong Kong branch the same rating as that of Korea Development Bank (KDB, Aa2 stable, ba2).

Moody's considered KDB's board structure, policies and procedures as a governance factor under our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework. As a policy bank wholly owned by the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable), its policy mandate is closely aligned with the government and the bank operates under a tight regulatory environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The upgrade and downgrade triggers of KDB's Hong Kong branch are the same as KDB's.

Moody's could upgrade KDB's long-term debt and deposit ratings if Korea's sovereign rating is upgraded while the deficiency guarantee in the KDB Act remains in force.

The legal stipulation requires the government to replenish any deficit if KDB's reserves are insufficient to absorb any annual net losses.

An improvement in KDB's credit metrics will not lead to a rating upgrade, because KDB's rating incorporates a nine-notch uplift from its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), bringing its senior unsecured debt rating to the same level as the sovereign rating,.

Moody's could raise KDB's BCA if its capital ratio and asset risk improve on a sustained basis, with structural improvements such as a reduction in its credit concentration or exposure to risky sectors.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade KDB's long-term deposit or debt ratings if (1) Korea's sovereign rating is downgraded; or (2) changes to the KDB Act diminish the government's responsibility to maintain the bank's solvency.

KDB's BCA could be lowered if its asset risk increases significantly beyond the buffer provided by its capitalization.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Korea Development Bank was established in 1954 as a government-owned financial institution pursuant to the KDB Act. The bank is the largest policy bank in Korea, with KRW333.9 trillion ($280.9 billion) in assets as of the end of 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

Korea Development Bank, Hong Kong Branch

- Local and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN rating of (P)Aa2 assigned

- Local and foreign currency long-term issuer rating of Aa2 with a stable outlook assigned

- Local and foreign currency short-term issuer rating of P-1 assigned

- Local and foreign currency long-term deposit rating of Aa2 with a stable outlook assigned

- Local and foreign currency short-term deposit rating of P-1 assigned

- Long-term and short-term counterparty risk assessment of Aa2(cr)/P-1(cr) assigned

- Local and foreign currency long-term counterparty risk rating of Aa2 assigned

- Local and foreign currency short-term counterparty risk rating of P-1 assigned

- Stable outlook assigned

Juwon Lee

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

