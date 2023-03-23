Moody's assigns Aa2 ratings to San Francisco PUC, CA's wastewater revenue bonds, 2023 Series A, B & C and 2023 WIFIA Master Agreement with the EPA; affirms outstanding Aa2 revenue bond and Aa3 bank bond ratings; stable outlook

New York, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission Wastewater Enterprise, CA's Wastewater Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series A (SSIP) (Green Bonds), Wastewater Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series B (Non-SSIP) and Wastewater Revenue Bonds, 2023 Series C (Refunding - SSIP) (Green Bonds), with preliminary par amounts of $540.5 million, $282.8 million and $170.3 million, respectively. Also, Moody's assigned a Aa2 rating to the commission's WIFIA Master Agreement with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its Wastewater Capital Plan Resilience Program, under which the commission can execute loan sub-agreements totaling $791.3 million. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Aa2 rating on the commission's outstanding parity wastewater revenue bonds ($1.69 billion), parity wastewater revenue notes ($347.5 million) and parity WIFIA loans already executed by the EPA ($1.21 billion) a portion of which the commission intends to use to repay down the notes; as well as the Aa3 bank bond and bank note ratings related to the commission's subordinate commercial paper program and revolving loans. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the system's exceptionally large and wealthy service area and diverse customer base. It further reflects the financial strength of the system, which weakened somewhat during the pandemic but remains consistent with its Aa2-rated peers. The rating incorporates the commission's strong rating setting and capable planning of a very large capital program. It further incorporates high leverage which we anticipate will increase in the near term as the commission undertakes its capital program. Legal provisions are weaker than typical for a system of this size, but this weakness is counterbalanced by PUC board policies that are materially stronger than legal minimums.

The Aa3 rating for the bank bond and bank note ratings related to the wastewater system's commercial paper program and revolving loans reflects a one-notch distinction from the Aa2 revenue bond rating. If any bank bonds or bank notes were to be outstanding, they would be paid on a subordinate basis to the Aa2-rated obligations secured by a net wastewater revenue pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the system will continue to implement rate increases and manage costs to offset fluctuations in wastewater flow, resulting in stable debt service coverage on both an annual and indenture basis. The outlook also anticipates that the outcome of the PUC's settlement discussions with the EPA will not weaken the system's credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved and sustained debt service coverage by net revenues

- Material growth of unrestricted cash - Reduction of leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Reduction of debt service coverage below projected levels

- Significant reduction of liquidity - Material increase in leverage beyond current expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

The security for the wastewater revenue bonds, wastewater revenue notes and WIFIA loans is the net revenue from the commission's wastewater enterprise.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Series A bond proceeds will be used to refund commercial paper notes issued to finance Sewer System Improvement Program (SSIP) capital projects, to finance SSIP capital projects and to fund capitalized interest with respect to the Series A bonds. Series B bond proceeds will be used to refund certain outstanding bonds and commercial paper notes issued to finance wastewater capital projects, to finance wastewater capital projects, to refund all or a portion of the outstanding 2013 B bonds should savings criteria be met and to fund capitalized interest with respect to the Series B bonds. Series C bond proceeds will be used to refund outstanding 2018 C bonds that have an initial mandatory tender date of October 1, 2023 and an optional redemption up to six months prior to the put date.

PROFILE

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission's wastewater enterprise provides sewage and stormwater collection, treatment and disposal services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the City & County of San Francisco (Aaa stable), as well as three municipal sewer service providers that serve residents and businesses in northern San Mateo County (Aaa stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

