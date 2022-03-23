Moody's assigns Aa2 to ASU, AZ's system revenue bonds, series 2022A/B/C; outlook is stable

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 ratings to Arizona State University (ASU), AZ's planned System Revenue Bonds (SRBs), which include approximately $67 million Tax-Exempt Series 2022A (Green Bonds), $24 million Tax-Exempt Series 2022B and $79 million Taxable Series 2022C (Green Bonds). All SRB series are fixed rate, maturing in 2043, 2043 and 2053, respectively. We maintain the Aa2 issuer rating, Aa2 on outstanding SRBs and Aa2/VMIG 1 ratings on the Series 2008A and 2008B Variable Rate Demand (VRD) SRBs backed by self-liquidity. Additionally, we maintain the Aa3 ratings on ASU's SPEED bonds and Certificates of Participation (COPS). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer and SRB ratings reflect ASU's demonstrated success and ongoing momentum for growth in enrollment, student charges and financial reserves. The university's growing brand recognition has favorably translated into rising net tuition revenue and growing sponsored research activity, along with solid donor support. A large and growing comprehensive multi-campus public university in the vibrant Phoenix and Maricopa County metropolitan area, ASU's excellent strategic position incorporates academic and program investments that have strengthened and diversified student demand. Solid fiscal oversight reflected in sound operating cash flow, disciplined capital investment and consistent increases in wealth also supports the strategic positioning. However, ASU remains challenged by weaker total cash and investments to operations and debt. Total leverage is expected to remain elevated relative to peers given ongoing capital needs, with another bond issue expected for Spring 2023. Modest operating and capital support from the State of Arizona (Aa1 stable issuer rating) results in higher reliance on student charges. While bucking sector trends to date, a nationally increasingly price sensitive student population could potentially limit the pace of future revenue growth. In addition, ASU's growing reliance on online education for over one-third of headcount enrollment exposes it to volatility in the online space.

The Aa3 ratings on the SPEED bonds, one notch below the SRB rating, reflects the structure of the SPEED bonds, which include a subordinate lien on system revenues. The Aa3 ratings on the COPs, also one notch below the SRBs rating, reflects the structure of the COP leases, which are subject to non-appropriation. The limit to a one notch differential for the COPs evidences the essentiality of the underlying projects to the university. The Aa3 ratings on certain issues financed through the Arizona Capital Facilities Finance Corporation (ACFFC), one notch below the SRBs are based on the legal structure of the transactions, essentiality of the projects, and ASU's role in managing the projects and debt service payments.

The Aa2/VMIG 1 rating on the Series 2008A and 2008B VRD SRBs is based on the university's long-term rating, excellent treasury management and its own liquidity supporting the tender feature of the bonds. The university had $219 million of Moody's discounted daily liquidity (Aaa-mf money market funds and US treasuries) as of December 31, 2021, which more than sufficiently covers the demand obligations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that ASU will maintain sound financial performance and solid debt service coverage. The outlook also incorporates the university's increasing wealth which allows ASU to shoulder increased debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial improvement in financial resources relative to debt and operations

- Sustained healthy operating performance even as the university continues to invest in growth- Sizable increase in research adding to revenue diversity and brand- Short-term rating: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Borrowing plans well beyond those outlined by management

- Material and sustained weakening of operating performance and liquidity- Short-term rating: Consistently weak coverage of the VRD SRBs from self-liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The system revenue bonds (pro forma $1.9 billion) are payable from and secured by a pledge of a first lien on gross revenues, which include tuition, fees and other revenue-producing facilities including auxiliary enterprises and indirect cost recovery. In fiscal 2021, gross revenues totaled $1.9 billion. Gross revenues cover the estimated pro forma SRB gross MADS of $158 million by 12x. The system revenue bonds carry a rate covenant requiring the university to set fees such that gross revenues are at least 1.5x maximum annual debt service (MADS) of the SRBs.

Fifty percent (50%) of the debt service for the Series 2022A SRBs, in addition to 50% of the debt service on the outstanding Series 2019A, 2020A, and 2021A SRBS, will be paid through funding to ASU from a state capital infrastructure fund (CIF) legislatively established in fiscal 2017. Under the CIF program, in fiscal 2019, ASU began receiving additional appropriations to be used for direct capital investment or for debt service on eligible financings. Appropriations from this program will increase each year at the lower of 2% or an inflation index. The program is funded through fiscal 2043. These appropriations are not pledged as additional security for the Series 2019A, 2020A, 2021A and 2022A bonds.

The SPEED revenue bonds (pro forma $99 million) are payable from and secured by a subordinate security interest in gross revenues of the university, with debt service support provided through transfers of certain available state lottery funds and university funds to a "SPEED Fund" held by the state treasurer.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 Bonds are being issued for the purpose of providing funds for: (a) construction and equipping of the second phase of the Durham Hall Language and Literature Building renovation project; (b) construction and equipping of financing of the Bateman Physical Sciences Center renovation project; (c) construction and equipping of the second phase of financing of the Multipurpose Arena, including capitalizing interest on the Series 2022C Bonds issued for the Multipurpose Arena through June 30, 2023; (d) renovation of buildings and infrastructure, all as more fully described herein; and (e) paying costs related to the issuance of the Series 2022 Bonds.

PROFILE

Arizona State University is a multi-campus, comprehensive public research university, located within the Phoenix metropolitan area, with additional locations in the Los Angeles, California area and Washington D.C. ASU recorded $3 billion in operating revenue in fiscal 2021 and for fall 2021 enrolled 121,770 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Heather Correia

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ferdinand Perrault

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

