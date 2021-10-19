Moody's assigns Aa2 to AdventHealth Obligated Group's (FL) Ser. 2021E; outlook stable

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 to AdventHealth Obligated Group's (formerly Adventist Health System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) (FL) proposed $400 million Taxable Hospital Revenue Bonds, Series 2021E. At the same time, Moody's affirmed AdventHealth's (AH) Aa2 existing revenue bond ratings, the VMIG 1 ratings on its variable rate demand self-liquidity bonds and its P-1 commercial paper rating. The outlook is stable. AH will have about $3.8 billion in outstanding par debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the Aa2 reflects AH's consistently strong operating cash flow (OCF) margins, large scale and still relatively low, albeit higher operating leverage following a rise in debt. This will help offset days cash that will remain solid but below peers. Following over a 30% increase in absolute debt since 2019 associated with several initiatives, including the acquisition of Redmond Regional Medical Center (Redmond), cash to debt and debt to cash flow metrics will be less favorable than historical levels. However, these metrics will likely improve as management focuses on deleveraging. Atypical of multistate systems, revenues and cash flow will continue to be heavily concentrated in Florida. These highly competitive markets will be a key ongoing challenge, exacerbated by recent elimination of CON regulation in Florida. The Redmond transaction brings some risk as AH attempts to increase its presence in Georgia where it currently has very minimal assets. Sector-wide challenges include shifts to outpatient services as well as an unanticipated further rise in labor costs. However, absent temporary costs (through 2023) associated with a new clinical and revenue cycle IT system, OCF margins will likely remain around 13%. AH's highly centralized management model will help mitigate risk of potential IT-related operating disruption. This well tenured management team will also continue to address margin constraints with cost cutting initiatives. Strong daily liquidity will support AH's VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that despite higher labor costs, AH will at least achieve forecasted OCF margins through 2023 while it incurs temporary IT conversion costs, but will return to 13% OCF margins thereafter. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that management will focus on deleveraging (including increasing cash to debt and reducing debt to cash flow) following the addition of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Greater diversification of cash flow generation

- Materially improved balance sheet measures

- Short-term ratings (VMIG 1 and P-1): not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Operating cash flow margins, excluding one-time IT related expenses, do not return to around 13%

- Leverage (as measured by cash to debt and debt to cash flow) does not decline

- Decline in absolute cash or days cash on hand

- Additional growth initiatives that dilute operating or balance sheet measures beyond current expectations

- Short-term ratings (VMIG 1 and P-1): material decline in daily liquidity or overall credit quality

LEGAL SECURITY

The system's outstanding debt is secured by a joint and several gross revenue pledge of the obligated group, which includes nearly all of the system hospitals. As of December 31, 2020, this represented about 96% of system revenues and operating income. No mortgage is pledged.

AH will add four new members to the Obligated Group on November 1, 2021. These include AdventHealth Ottawa (acquired May 2019), Redmond Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth South Overland Park (newly opened on October 2021) and AdventHealth Riverview (under construction, expected to be completed in 2023).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refinance outstanding commercial paper used to fund the Redmond Regional Medical Center acquisition.

PROFILE

AdventHealth (AH) is a multi-state health system, headquartered in Altamonte Springs, FL. AH operates 45 acute care hospitals and other health care services in nine states - Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin. AH acquired Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia on October 1, 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Diana Lee

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Daniel Steingart

Additional Contact

PF Healthcare

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

