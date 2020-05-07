Moody's assigns Aa2 to Ann Arbor Public Schools, MI's GO bonds; outlook negative

New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigns a Aa2 underlying rating to Ann Arbor Public Schools, MI's $140 million 2020 School Building and Site Bonds (Unlimited Tax General Obligation). We maintain a Aa2 underlying rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating balances the district's strong economic profile that continues to foster enrollment growth with modest though stable financial reserves and limited revenue raising flexibility. The rating also considers anticipated growth in the district's currently low debt burden following voter approval of $1 billion in new bonds that the district will issue over several years to finance significant capital improvements. Additionally, the district remains exposed to a poorly funded statewide cost-sharing pension plan.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. In March, Michigan's (Aa1 stable) governor ordered the suspension of all in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year. The district anticipates savings in the current year as a shift to online instruction has resulted in lower than budgeted costs for substitute teacher wages, transportation and utilities. Looking ahead to the next budget year, the most prominent risk could be a weakening of state aid. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Ann Arbor Public Schools, MI. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the possibility that lack of improvement in fund balance and liquidity during a time in which the district takes on more debt could result in a lower rating.

LEGAL SECURITY

All of the district's outstanding debt, including the 2020 bonds, is secured by a full faith and credit pledge with voter authorization to levy property taxes without limitation as to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The 2020 bonds are the first series in $1 billion authorized by voters to finance the district's significant capital needs, including updates to existing facilities and the construction of new buildings to increase capacity. Proceeds will finance the construction of new facilities, energy improvements, and equipment and vehicle purchases.

PROFILE

Ann Arbor Public Schools is located approximately 35 miles west of Detroit (Ba3 positive) in Washtenaw County (Aaa). It provides pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education to approximately 17,900 students within the City of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Township and portions of several neighboring townships.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained growth in available fund balance and liquidity

- Moderation of pension burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Narrowing of available fund balance or liquidity

- Growth in the district's debt burden, pension burden or fixed costs beyond current expectations

