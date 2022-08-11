Moody's assigns Aa2 to Anna, TX's limited tax GO bonds and certificates of obligation; stable outlook

New York, August 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Anna, TX's $60.6 million Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2022 and $31.4 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the Aa2 issuer rating and Aa2 rating on the city's outstanding rated general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt. The city's Aa2 issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of debt supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. Post-sale, the city will have $144.6 million of GOLT debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the city's rapidly growing tax base, healthy resident incomes and proximity to employment opportunities through the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The rating also incorporates the city's sound fiscal management as evidenced by conservative budgeting and strong reserves. Additionally, the rating considers the city's elevated debt burden and reliance on the utility system to support debt service. The pension liability of the district is manageable.
The lack of distinction between the issuer and general obligation limited tax ratings is based on the city's ample taxing headroom which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability to override the statutory cap.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our belief that the city will maintain strong credit fundamentals during this period of intense growth given sound financial policies and limited debt plans.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Moderation of debt levels
- Material economic expansion while maintaining strong operating reserves
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Erosion of operating reserves
- Inability of the utility fund to support tax backed debt
- Increased leverage absent corresponding growth of revenue or taxable value
LEGAL SECURITY
The city's general obligation bonds, including Series 2022, are direct obligations of the city, payable from the levy and collections of a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property located with the city.
The city's combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation, including Series 2022, are payable from the levy and collections of a direct and continuing ad valorem tax levied on all taxable property within the limits prescribed by law. The certificates are additionally payable from a pledge of the surplus net revenues of the city's water and wastewater system.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the Series 2022 bonds will be used to construct a fire station, community library, and parks and recreation facilities.
Proceeds of the Series 2022 certificates of obligation will be used to fund the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and related infrastructure improvements.
PROFILE
The City of Anna is located in north Collin County (Aaa stable), approximately 40 miles north of Dallas (A1 stable). The city's current footprint is 15 square miles with an extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) that extends an additional 45 square miles. The 2021 estimated population is 18,330.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Catherine Nicolosi
Lead Analyst
REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
Plaza Of The Americas
600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165
Dallas 75201
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert Weber
Additional Contact
REGIONAL_NE
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653