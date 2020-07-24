Moody's assigns Aa2 to Ardsley, NY GOs; positive outlook

New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the Village of Ardsley, New York's $1.1 million Public Improvement (Serial) Bonds, 2020. Moody's maintains the Aa2 rating on the village's outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt as well as the Aa2 issuer rating. The outlook is positive.

We consider the pledge supporting the outstanding bonds general obligation limited tax (GOLT) because of limitations under New York State law on property tax increases. The issuer rating is equivalent to the village's hypothetical GOULT rating. There is no debt associated with this security.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects a significantly improved financial position driven by solid management and conservative budgeting. Further, the village has a moderately sized tax base with strong resident wealth and incomes, slightly elevated debt burden, manageable pension liabilities, and elevated OPEB liability.

The absence of distinction between the GOLT rating and the issuer rating reflects the village board's ability to override the property tax cap and the village's pledge of its faith and credit to pay debt service.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action but could affect the village in fiscal 2021 which began on June 1. The village depends on state aid for approximately 3% of its revenue. The State of New York is currently experiencing significant declines and delays in sales tax and income tax revenue which, in the absence of federal assistance, will likely result in a decline in state aid to the village in fiscal 2021. The situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Ardsley, NY, changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the village's recent history of strong financial performance in line with its aggressive fund balance policy. Continued stable to positive operations, in addition to sustained tax base growth, could lead to an upgrade.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Continued trend of operating performance

-Maintenance of current reserves as a percent of revenue

-Significant tax base expansion

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-A trend of operating deficits, leading to declines in liquidity and reserves

-Significant growth in the debt burden or fixed costs

-Tax base contraction or pressure on property tax revenue from appeals

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the village's general obligation pledge as limited by the New York State's legislated cap on property taxes (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will finance road improvements in the village.

PROFILE

The village of Ardsley is located approximately 15 miles north of New York City (Aa1 negative) in the Town of Greenburgh (Aaa stable). The village has a population of approximately 4,600.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

