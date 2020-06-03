Moody's assigns Aa2 to Atlantic County, NJ's bonds and MIG 1 to county-guaranteed notes; outlook stable

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to Atlantic County, NJ's $24.3 million General Obligation Bonds of 2020 and a MIG 1 rating to Atlantic County Improvement Authority, NJ's county-guaranteed $15.5 million County Guaranteed Project Note, Series 2020 (Aviation Park Project) (Federally Taxable). Concurrently, we have affirmed the Aa2 rating on the county's existing general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects a sizeable but concentrated tax base, average wealth levels, and stable finances. The rating also reflects a weakened but diversifying tax base which retains high exposure to the casino industry, which has been closed since mid March but which may reopen as early as July. The county is making significant efforts to diversify and has already had some measurable successes.

The MIG 1 short term rating reflects the county's strong fundamental credit quality, reflected in its Aa2 stable credit rating, strong liquidity with excess funds available in trust funds, and an established record of market access. Additionally, the rating reflects the provisions of the county guarantee agreement.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Atlantic County. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Atlantic County changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, given management's strong track record and detailed planning, the county's finances will continue the historical trend of remarkable stability. The outlook also incorporates the recent improvements in Atlantic City's credit quality and the reduced probability of any contagion despite the added shock of the ongoing pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Positive financial operations leading to increases in Current Fund reserves (GOULT)

- Sustained stability and successful diversification in the county's tax base, particularly in regard to Atlantic City (GOULT)

- Material improvement in the county's resident wealth and income (GOULT)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Structurally imbalanced finances leading to decreases in Current Fund reserves (GOULT)

- Material tax base declines (GOULT)

- Continued deterioration in the local economy (GOULT)

- Decline in liquidity (GOULT & BANs)

- Downgrade in long-term rating (BANs)

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the bonds is secured by the county's pledge of its full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

The Aviation Project note is first secured by project revenues and is additionally secured by the county's general obligation unlimited tax pledge via a guarantee agreement. In the event the first source is unable to pay, the county's obligation to make debt service payments is set by resolution and guarantee ordinance and is unconditional and backed by the county's full faith and credit. The county is obligated to levy ad valorem taxes without limitation to rate or amount.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to finance various capital projects. Proceeds from the note will be used to rollover notes previously issued to finance the Aviation Park project.

PROFILE

The county, consisting of 23 municipalities, is located in the southeastern part of New Jersey (A3 negative) along the Atlantic Ocean.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was US Bond Anticipation Notes and Related Instruments Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1146782. An additional methodology used in the short-term rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Douglas Goldmacher

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Northeast

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Orlie Prince

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

