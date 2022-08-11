Moody's assigns Aa2 to Baltimore, MD's Wastewater Revenue Bonds Series 2022A; outlook negative

New York, August 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 rating to the City of Baltimore's (MD) $87.685 million Project Revenue Bonds (Wastewater Projects) Series 2022A. Moody's maintains a Aa2 rating for the city's parity senior lien wastewater revenue bonds, as well as a Aa3 rating for the city's subordinate lien wastewater revenue bonds. The city has roughly $1.3 billion of senior lien and $240 million of subordinate lien wastewater revenue debt outstanding as of the 2021 fiscal year end. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating on the senior lien bonds reflects the system's large service area, encompassing the city of Baltimore, a major economic center. The rating also incorporates the system's satisfactory debt service coverage and sound liquidity, supported by annual rate increases. The Aa2 rating incorporates these positive considerations, somewhat offset by the system's elevated debt burden and substantial capital plan.

The Aa3 rating on the subordinate lien reflects the bond's junior status and the absence of a debt service reserve fund.

As of June 2022, the city has signed a Consent Order and Revised Directive with the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) regarding a plan to operate the city's Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant and to make necessary improvements in order to abate pollution risk and comply with the terms of the Black River Discharge Permit. The ratings consider that the city has acted swiftly to remediate alleged violations of its discharge permit and is working in partnership with the Maryland Environmental Service (MES) to reach compliance.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects potential pressure on the rating stemming from the city's consent order with MES. While certain challenges at the Back River plant have been identified and are being addressed, the system has not yet fully satisfied the requirements of the consent order, which requires three months of no environmental violations. This period is currently expected to end in mid-September but the city is currently evaluating whether to voluntary extend the order to maintain the supplementary support of MES. Performance concerns at the city's Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant are still in consideration by MES, and final results of that review are still pending. The negative outlook reflects the city's continued challenge to reach full compliance with regulatory requirements. While a material impact to the city's existing capital improvement plan is not currently expected, any substantial increase to the city's long term capital needs or immediate operating expenditures could create expenditure pressure and potentially burden rate payers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significantly improved debt service coverage and liquidity

- Material decline in leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Diminished liquidity levels and debt service coverage

- Deterioration of system service area - Material increase in debt and capital needs outside of current expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

The system's outstanding bonds are secured by senior and subordinate lien pledges on the wastewater system's net revenues.

The system legal provisions include a covenant to charge and collect rates for services rendered by the wastewater utility in order that the sum of pledged net revenues will provide at least 1.15 times coverage of senior lien debt service requirements. Further, the city covenants that net revenues remaining after the payment of senior revenue obligations will provide at least 1.10 times coverage of subordinate lien debt service requirements, and that net revenues will provide total coverage (senior, subordinate and other obligations) of 1.0 times.

The additional bonds test is 1.15 times maximum annual debt service on all senior lien bonds outstanding and proposed parity debt and 1.10 times maximum annual debt service on subordinate lien bonds, after the payment of senior revenue obligations.

Senior lien bonds also carry a cash funded debt service reserve requirement for revenue obligations, equal to the least of maximum annual debt service on senior lien bonds, 10% of the issue amount, or 125% of average annual debt service of the bonds.

Subordinate revenue obligations are not secured by a debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022A bonds will be used to fund various wastewater capital projects.

PROFILE

The city's sewer enterprise, water enterprise (senior Aa2 negative, subordinate Aa3 negative), and stormwater enterprise (senior Aa2 stable) are separate utilities within the City of Baltimore's Department of Public Works. The sewer enterprise provides wastewater collection, treatment and disposal to the city, Baltimore (Aa2 stable), Anne Arundel (Aaa stable) and Howard (Aaa stable) Counties, an estimated two-thirds of the metropolitan area's population.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

